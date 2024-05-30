Robert De Niro doesn’t suffer from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’, he’s just a vile individual

Most thought that Robert De Niro’s “performance” in the title role as Dirty Grandpa, where he played a lecherous, unhygienic, and maniacal grandfather, was his worst.

But De Niro managed the seemingly impossible by stooping deeper into the bowels of self-humiliation that made Dirty Grandpa seem like Citizen Kane. This is when he had myriad unhinged foulmouthed public outbursts and made violent threats at various events.

His target was democratically-elected President Donald Trump.

De Niro’s utterances once again proved that profanity is the last resort of the vacuous. As expected, the madness was cheered in the liberal echo chambers of Hollywood and D.C.

One of Joe Biden’s handlers was obviously among those who watched De Niro’s vile rants and thought it could be exploited to their advantage.

Hence, the day before yesterday, on Memorial Day, De Niro was hired as Biden’s henchman. His function was to attack Trump outside his Manhattan trial.

Even the NYT conceded that De Niro was handed a script. Biden’s handlers know that like their “boss,” De Niro cannot be trusted to construct his sentences.

De Niro seemed to be attempting to project the “tough guy” he played in films such as Casino, Goodfellas and The Godfather Part II. Yet this “tough guy” was flanked by bodyguards and was wearing a mask. Also alongside DeNiro were law enforcement officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, who pushed the January 6th “insurrection” hoax.

De Niro made a series of baseless claims, which are typical of those lost in the liberal bubbles. Everyone from Bill Maher to Hillary Clinton has made these preposterous claims.

De Niro claimed that Trump would rule like a tyrant.

If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave. You know that — he will never leave.

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump's supporters "clowns" pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

De Niro declared that “whether he’s acquitted, whether it’s hung jury, whatever it is, he is guilty, and we all know it.”

Asked if he thought Mr. Trump should be in jail, Mr. De Niro replied: “I sure do. Absolutely.”

As De Niro was leaving his “presser” he was jeered by New Yorkers in the vicinity for playing Biden’s lapdog, and he responded by playing the victim.

“Screaming and yelling and intimidating, you’re not going to intimidate, that’s what Trump does, to try to intimidate, we are going to fight back.”

Robert DeNiro is having a really bad time. pic.twitter.com/KCVPmewDJe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2024

So what does one make of all this?

The display once again proved what we all know, that this is a politically motivated witch hunt. Even liberal propagandists have nonchalantly acknowledged this fact.

The primary reason for this display is that the voters have experienced tenures of both President Trump and Joe Biden.

President Trump’s policies caused economic prosperity, a guarded border, low inflation, and peace worldwide.

Biden undid all that progress, resulting in a fragile economy, high inflation, an open border, crime, and of course wars around the world.

What is Biden’s record on maintaining democracy in the U.S.?

The Biden administration has targeted Trump relentlessly and baselessly. Trump is facing three trials. It was recently revealed that Biden’s handlers authorized the use of deadly force in their unnecessary raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

The Biden administration exploited a pandemic to mandate untested vaccines that caused citizens to be sacked from their jobs or suffer from health issues.

The Biden administration has referred to dissenting citizens as domestic terrorists.

The Biden administration attempted to set up a “Disinformation Governance Board” to monitor the utterances of citizens.

Joe Biden being a rubber stamp president due to his declining cognitive and mental abilities and the handlers pulling the strings from behind him itself is an affront to democracy in the U.S.

To put it plainly, Biden has done so poorly on every front that there is no comparison between him and President Trump.

The choice is clear to even people living many 13,568 km away in India:

Famous Youtuber Kyle Paul randomly asked some Indians about their choice for the next US president.



Trump : 32

Biden : 3



90℅ of these people wants a Nationalist Leader.



This applies to India as well.. pic.twitter.com/bziT2BpJ4Q — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) April 28, 2024

The situation for Biden is so bad that when pro-Israeli and pro-Hamas protesters were belligerently sparring against each other at a university campus, it was their disapproval of Biden that united them:

Both sides are chanting “fuck Joe Biden”.



See, there IS something they can agree on. pic.twitter.com/kWJ0HmMKou — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) May 2, 2024

Now for De Niro’s display.

Many, including those in Trump’s base, term behavior such as that of De Niro’s as TDS, i.e. Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But calling it TDS is wrong for two major reasons.

It implies that Trump has committed such unprecedented offenses that it has caused sane humans to be rendered into a state of insanity.

It also places the blame on the victim of these rants, i.e. President Trump.

But in reality, Trump is not the reason but the excuse for these deranged individuals to conduct themselves in such an unhinged manner.

If one were to look at the record of those suffering from TDS before Trump entered politics, it is littered with immoral, unhinged, and even violent behavior.

Alec Baldwin, who rivals De Niro in the TDS department, has a record of abusive and violent behavior.

What about De Niro himself?

De Niro worked in Hollywood and remained silent while Harvey Weinstein brutalized many actresses and aspiring talents during his reign of terror.

In 2019, a former employee filed a lawsuit against De Niro, alleging she was discriminated against, abused, demeaned, and underpaid; in November 2023, De Niro’s production company was ordered to pay her $1.2 million in damages.

De Niro was also slammed by all for engaging in racist humor.

Most of DeNiro’s recent films could be considered crimes against humanity. A noted critic called Dirty Grandpa “not just the worst movie [De Niro] has ever been in, but it may be the worst movie anyone has ever been in.”

Back to TDS.

It must be remembered that before there was TDS, there was Nixon Derangement Syndrome, Reagan Derangement Syndrome, and Bush Derangement Syndrome.

The targets of this derangement are also conservatives, people of faith, pro-lifers, and anyone who disagrees with them in the slightest.

Those suffering from TDS would have engaged in foul behavior anyway; they are merely using Trump as an excuse to claim that theirs is not unhinged irrational rage but righteous indignation. Trump gives these sanctimonious individuals a pretext to claim that they are not hateful, angry, bigoted, or unhinged but instead, they are being brave and taking a stand against tyranny.

This causes applause in the echo chambers, but most importantly it causes lucrative job opportunities to present themselves.

The next time you watch Martin Scorsese’s remake of Cape Fear, you must understand that when De Niro was playing the psychopath Max Cady, he was merely playing himself.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.