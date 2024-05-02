RFK, Jr. hates conservatives, and his anti-red state facts are unreliable

Currently, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has a hold on some conservatives because he was opposed to vaccines. However, being right about one thing doesn’t mean RFK Jr. is right about all things or even many things. In fact, as an unearthed clip from 2005 shows, RFK Jr., in common with the rest of the Democrat party, thinks conservatives are violent and immoral. The problem, though, is that there are serious logical flaws underlying his claims.

MxM News unearthed RFK Jr.’s scathing red state indictment—and do keep in mind that he’s never walked any of this back, something that would indicate that he’s grown in wisdom or lessened in prejudice:

"Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you...to buy pornography, to buy degenerate video games..."@RobertKennedyJr in a '05 IdeaCity speech ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vprx8oInl6 — MxM News (@mxmnews) May 1, 2024

Here’s the transcript of his remarks:

But these pundits get in and you know, they posit that the reason that, you know, Bush won the election is because we have the red states and the blue states and that, you know, the red states there, there's this huge kind of moral war, a culture war going on the United States where you have the, the, you know, the red states were morally robust and, and you have the blue States that are kind of degenerate and, and dissolute, and it's not true. And I'll, I'll tell you first of all. I went and did, I did this piece for Vanity Fair and when I was, I went out and looked at, you know, at basically at, at who was more moral, the red states or the blue states, using the criteria that most of us use to judge morality. And what I found was not what everybody assumes. I found the lowest, the lowest divorce rate in America was Massachusetts, a blue state. The highest divorce rate? The highest divorce rate was Texas, a red state. The lowest teen pregnancy rate was Massachusetts. The highest was Texas. The ten lowest divorce rates in our country were all blue states. The ten highest were all red states. The ten lowest teen pregnancy rates, all blue states. The ten highest, all red. Red state people are more likely to murder you to impregnate your teenage daughter, to, to commit a violent crime against you, to commit a non-violent crime against you, to watch Desperate Housewives on TV. To buy pornography, to buy, you know, degenerate video games like Grand Theft Auto.

Summed up, RFK Jr.’s indictments are as follows:

Red states have more divorces than blue states

Red states have more teen pregnancies than blue states

Red states have more murders than blue states

Red states have more overall violence than blue states

Red states watch more porn and play more violent video games than blue states

I’m not qualified to comment on the last point, but I do have comments about the first four.

Red states have more divorces than blue states. I’m not going to go back to 2005, but I did look at the CDC’s page with “Marriage Rates by State: 2019-2021.” What jumps out at you is that people in blue states aren’t getting married. You’re not going to have much of a divorce rate if you have practically no marriage rate. What would be interesting would be the “break-up” rate in blue states, showing the number of legally and religious unsanctioned relationships that break up.

Red states have more teen pregnancies than blue states. Again, the devil is going to be in the details on this one because you must ask yourself one question: In which state is a pregnant teen more likely to get an abortion? Let me explain.

In the upscale blue community in which I raised my kids, there wasn’t a single teen pregnancy...that resulted in a baby. However, I’d bet good money that there were significant numbers of teen pregnancies that ended with abortions. It’s worth remembering that New York City often aborts more babies than are born alive.

Without more information, RFK Jr.’s “fact” about teen pregnancies is useless because it doesn’t speak to teen morality--or, for that matter, to whether the teens in red states who carry the baby to term get married to the child’s father. After all, the 1950s had an incredibly high teen pregnancy rate because young women got married out of high school and started families while still between 17 and 19.

Red states have more murders and violence. On the surface, this is true. However, again, the devil is in the details. Here’s a chart I put together using the U.S. News and World Report’s most recent list of the most dangerous cities in America...and they are indeed located in red states. Having said that, look at how these cities voted in 2020, using data that I pulled from an incredible New York Times interactive map and from a couple of Wikipedia pages (here and here):

To the extent these states have cities that lead when it comes to violence, that violence is almost entirely corralled in regions that vote for Democrats. So, while red states have more murders and violence, it’s the Democrats who are guilty. (Indeed, looking at that entire map, the big cities across America are blue, and it’s also the big cities across America that are violent.)

Ultimately, while RFK Jr.’s conclusory statements about “morality” have superficial statistical validity, none of them hold up to scrutiny. With regard to divorce and teen pregnancy, he’s missing crucial information, and with regard to violence, he’s simply hiding the ball.

One more thing: No matter his position on vaccinations, RFK Jr. hates you, he really hates you. He is a garden-variety leftist, and he thinks conservatives are violent, amoral troglodytes. In an election that we know will be rife with cheating, Trump needs every vote he can get. So, do not give RFK, Jr. your vote. It won’t make him win but it may make Trump lose...which means four more years of Joe Biden.

