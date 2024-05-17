Reuters hysteria: ‘Donald Trump wants to control’ the executive branch, and he already has a plan in place

What a remarkable command of the obvious—someone give these “journalists” some Pulitzers—seen today in a cooperative report published by Reuters and titled “Donald Trump wants to control the Justice Department and FBI. His allies have a plan”.

Ummm, yeah, that’s kind of what his presidential run indicated, because that’s the role of the president—he would (again) be the executor of the executive branch, meaning he’d be responsible for carrying out the laws passed by the legislative branch, a duty ostensibly carried out using federal executive agencies, like the DOJ and the FBI.

Nothing about that has changed since this nation was founded… 250 years ago. Where have these Reuters journalists been? Perhaps the complete abdication of Joe Biden to carry out on-the-books laws in the best interest of the nation, muddied the waters for the media peeps with room-temperature IQs and no original thoughts? Who really knows.

But, according to the three authors of the report, here’s what Trump’s diabolical “plan” apparently entails:

First: flood the Justice Department with stalwart conservatives unlikely to say ‘no’ to controversial orders from the White House.

In the words of Jacobim Mugatu, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills! Federal agencies taking “controversial orders from the White House” is a Democrat legacy. Wasn’t it Barack Obama’s White House that issued controversial (and illegal) orders to spy on a presidential nominee? Remind me which DEA backed off from investigating and taking down a billion-dollar Hezbollah drug trafficking enterprise? From Politico:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

What were the political loyalties of the “51 former intelligence” officials who promised that the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” was Russian propaganda?

Whose FBI coerced social media companies into censoring conservatives and our news? From CNBC:

A federal appeals court on Friday limited the scope of a district court ruling that restricted communications between government agencies and social media companies, while also finding that [Biden] several agencies likely violated the First Amendment.

J6 tactics? Gretchen Whitmer “kidnapper” agents? Targeting parents and Catholics who spoke up at school board meetings against disgusting LGBTQ++ pornography in classrooms and libraries? Labeling the Gadsden and Betsy Ross flags as indicators of domestic terrorism? FISA warrants to spy on American citizens because of their limited government political leanings?

I could go on, and on, and on.

What’s funny though, is in all the “get Trump” lawfare campaigns, none of the charges or accusations have to do with Trump previously using the DOJ or FBI to wage personal vendettas, or take down political opponents, because that’s not his style. Heck, Democrat pundits everywhere are now saying that what we’re seeing in the Alvin Bragg trial is obvious political persecution. Again, are these Rip Van Winkle journalists who just woke up after a twenty-year nap? How are they so out of the loop?

Oh, and this is Phase II of Trump’s little “control” the executive scheme:

Second: restructure the department so key decisions are concentrated in the hands of administration loyalists rather than career bureaucrats.

Trump “loyalists”? Do these journalists perhaps mean to say tough-on-crime merit-based hires who, instead of entrenched DEI “bureaucrats” festering in the fetid D.C. sewer system, might actually decide to prosecute...traitors who may or may not have laundered taxpayer dollars through Ukraine, or illegally hidden assets overseas? Monsters who traffick children for sex? Those who commit felonies by illegal entry into this nation? Or, any other obvious heinous betrayal of morality? The horror!

But as a colleague noted, there’s a hidden clause in the Constitution (the same one authorizing abortion and gay marriage) that says that the executive office has power only when a post-modern Democrat holds it.

Image from YouTube.