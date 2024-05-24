Rep. Ilhan Omar berates UCLA chancellor for October 7 footage projected during pro-Hamas protests

If anything demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of Rep. Ilhan Omar, it had to be the abuse she delivered to UCLA's chancellor in congressional testimony, for not "preventing" the projection of "vile and disturbing" videos showing the attacks on Israeli citizens during the Hamas massacre of October 7 to pro-Hamas campus protestors.

Ilhan Omar berates UCLA Chancellor for not ‘preventing’ October 7th video footage being played outside the anti-Israel encampment.



Omar branded the video ‘vile and disturbing.’



The video was played to educate students on the Oct 7th atrocities.



pic.twitter.com/249OBUTZ6a

Note that she didn't call Hamas's acts 'vile and disturbing.' She called the showing of the footage 'vile and disturbing' as if the truth of it didn't matter, which to her, it didn't.

Yet this was hardly some phony video of Hamas atrocities perpetuated on October 7. The footage has been seen before, and was put out there by Hamas itself to win applause and recruits from its antisemite followers to encourage them to listen and join up. Something like that amounts to an inconvenient truth for the likes of "all about the benjamins" Omar who is an avowed antisemite, yet wishes to appear respectable in public with only the most advanced antisemitic tropes, not the bloodsoaked antisemitism that Hamas lives.

Here's some of the footage in question:

The anonymous group who organized the screening of the October 7 footage at the @UCLA Pro-Hamas Encampment compiled an original reel of footage of the Hamas atrocities.



Here is a short clip of the ACTUAL FOOTAGE being played on the screen.



⚠️⚠️Warning: Graphic Content⚠️⚠️



https://t.co/Xkv1Rd9fIV pic.twitter.com/f4KOFppFg3

The footage was projected by a pro-Israel group to destroy the pro-Hamas narrative about Israel being bad and Palestinians being both good and victims. Anyone who can still support Hamas after seeing that pretty well is as depraved as Hamas is.

But that's what Omar doesn't want. She's not only attempting to suppress news of Hamas's atrocities so that the pro-Hamas campus protests can go on, she wants to censor those who think otherwise, effectively calling for an end to free speech on campus.

That's pretty much against the university mission of free inquiry and freedom to learn. Yet that's pretty much what she's calling for. Much better to be an ignorant but well-propagandized gooberhead with no serious knowledge of what happened on October 7 spoonfeed Hamas propaganda, than a knowledgable free person who knows the facts of the matter.

We see a lot of that in the world's benighted dictatorships, don't we?

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.