Princeton students attack a Memorial Day parade to demand a ‘Free Palestine’

One of Trump’s most profound moments came when he said, “They’re not after me; they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” He was correct, and the same can be said regarding most initiatives coming from the Democrat party and its hard-left supporters. The latest proof of that premise comes from a Memorial Day Parade at Princeton, which saw “pro-Palestine” activists swarm the parade upon sight of an American flag, at which point they turned it into a “Free Palestine” event. Nothing shows more clearly that they’re not just after Israel; America is their real target.

What’s happening on campuses across America after decades of anti-Western indoctrination is a generation of young people that despises America. For them, Israel, because of its association with Biblical principles and its pro-Western values, is just the first target. America, once the bastion of freedom in the post-WWII world, is the ultimate target.

In an ironic way, Israel is lucky because the enemy is an outsider. In America, though, the enemy is a fifth column. Its soldiers aren’t Hamas terrorists. Instead, they’re our sons and daughters, sisters and brothers, colleagues, bosses, co-workers and neighbors. We say “hello” to them all the time, and think that they’re just like us, only a little more radical, confused, or idealistic. And of course, they’re those nice foreign exchange students we welcomed into America, the land of opportunity:

This is not a university in Gaza.



This is not a university in Rafah.



This is the 16th best ranked university in the World.



This is the Princeton class of 2024. 🧕🏻 pic.twitter.com/5dtsj226v9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 27, 2024

Our sense that these people are just like us, only they are politically confused, is false. These people are as hostile to America as the Soviets were and the Chinese are, but Biden desperately needs their votes. They are his people.

Here are the videos of America’s Fifth Column, attacking a parade to honor those who died in service to America and the Constitution and screaming their praise for the so-called “Palestinian” people (who are actually Jordanians and other flotsam and jetsam from the Muslim world at the end of the Ottoman Empire). Those “Palestinians,” in turn, owe fealty and give love to Hamas, a misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Christian, anti-American cohort that is open about its genocidal intentions towards Israel’s people:

Are you kidding me?!?



Pro-Hamas THUGS (rumored to be Princeton students) were seen RUSHING a Memorial Day parade that was honoring our fallen soldiers.



They were screaming FREE PALESTINE…



pic.twitter.com/t42RoLsd3N — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 27, 2024

Shameful Princeton students rush to stop a MEMORIAL DAY parade after spotting American flags coming towards them.



Hundreds of activists charged onto the road and sat down while shouting “Free Palestine” at the parade marchers who were honoring fallen service members & veterans. pic.twitter.com/dSQWK0J4YD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2024

As an aside, since this was an obviously permitted parade, the protesters’ actions were illegal. They need to be arrested, prosecuted and, if justice is served, imprisoned.

At his Bronx rally, Donald Trump read the lyrics to Al Wilson’s 1968 song, “The Snake,” which musically re-tells Aesop’s fable about the farmer and the viper. It seems appropriate to end this post with that song:

