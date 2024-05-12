President Trump’s NJ rally, and what it portends for the coming election

By now, you all know that the turnout at President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, was one for the record books. However, that didn’t occur in a vacuum. It is, instead, a portent of a tide strongly turning in his direction. That doesn’t mean Democrat shenanigans won’t cause trouble in November, but it does show a country ready to abandon Biden’s disastrous presidency.

The estimates are that 80,000 to 100,000 people attended the rally, although, naturally, leftists are already quibbling with the numbers, just as they did on Trump’s inauguration. Ignore those quibbles. Let your eyes tell you that the turnout in New Jersey—New Jersey!—was humongous:

This one is gonna be hard to steal pic.twitter.com/w9pDaOGD6m — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 12, 2024

Donald Trump has 80,000 Americans show up for HOURS ahead of a rally in deep blue New Jersey.



Joe Biden cannot get 8 people to show up for an event without the crowd yelling "EFF Joe Biden."



Yet Biden says he got 80 million votes last election. Sure!pic.twitter.com/9U401F6ilz — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 11, 2024

This is NEW JERSEY. A Deep Blue state. FIVE HOURS before a #TrumpRally. WOW. 👀pic.twitter.com/c4BxgoRmSk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 11, 2024

That kind of enthusiasm is money in the bank for a candidate. In 2016, I recall that Mark Steyn predicted that Donald Trump would win the election because of what he saw when he attended a rally in Vermont. The people who attend rallies also cast votes and, if they can, donate money. We saw that during Obama’s 2008 run although Thomas Lifson has reminded me that Obama couldn’t gin up that enthusiasm a second time around, in 2012.

Despite all the COVID panic, Trump managed to have huge rallies again in 2020, with tens of thousands of people attending. Those rallies contrasted strongly with Biden’s rallies when tens of people sat in carefully distanced little circles or stayed in their cars and honked their horns.

What mattered most in 2020, though, was that it was the year of mass mail-in voting, drop boxes, and all sorts of dishonest practices, many of which are still coming to light (as was the case last week in Fulton County, Georgia). Polls also suggested a neck-and-neck race, so it was arguably possible for the outcome to go in either direction.

This year, though, Biden is still rallying only tens of people, except that, this time around, he doesn’t have the COVID excuse to cover for the sparse attendance:

Biden’s rally in Nevada today. There’s gotta be at least 40 people there! pic.twitter.com/VAPZV7Jfs5 — American Patriot 🇺🇸🦅 (@BobbyWalker2002) March 20, 2024

Instead, the biggest crowds Biden has been able to assemble have been outside his events, and these are not Biden voters who are showing up:

Meanwhile Back at the Crooked Joe Biden Rally. pic.twitter.com/W21EO1Z6gK — Rob/1865 (@Rob1865_) May 8, 2024

Pro-Hamas extremists showed up today outside a fundraiser in Chicago that Joe Biden was attending.



This creature called the police the “KKK” and said, “Tell me, does Joe Biden deserve a peaceful day in his miserable life?”



Democrat infighting continues.pic.twitter.com/XdRWdUXZGA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2024

ELECTION 2024.🗳️



On the Left: Trump's campaign rally in deep blue New Jersey.



On the Right: Biden's campaign fundraiser in Seattle.



You keep these two videos in mind when they announce Biden got 82 million votes again in November. pic.twitter.com/PDSPhxKsDQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 11, 2024

In the following video, you get a two-fer, which is the pathetic attendance at a rally plus the leftist base’s growing hatred for Biden’s failure to destroy Israel:

At a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, President Biden was told to his face that he was “genocidal Joe” and shared responsibility for tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and children dying in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/g9LFWs4kvO — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump doesn’t bother with Biden’s failed political dance on Israel and Hamas. Instead, he is full-throated in his defense of Israel and his hostility to jihad on American soil.

Biden "announced he will withhold shipping weapons to Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas terrorists in Gaza... I support Israel's right to win its war on terror. Is that OK? I don't know if that's good or bad politically. I don't care. Gotta do what's right."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/3yMy5feNNg — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 11, 2024

Trump promises to “immediately deport” foreign students participating in anti-Israel protests.



“If you come here from another country and try to bring Jihadism or anti-Americanism or antisemitism to campuses we will immediately deport you. pic.twitter.com/JlkMlNXqT9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 12, 2024

It’s not just the rallies and the protests, though. What’s fascinating are the polls. Lately, I’ve been visiting the Real Clear Polling Biden v. Trump page daily, and it’s a sea of red. Today, Trump is up by 1.2 points on average:

As you study that, keep in mind the shy Tory factor, which still sees Republican candidates polling a little bit behind their actual numbers.

And even Trump’s lead in the general polls is the most stunning thing. What is really stunning are today’s numbers showing Biden’s approval ratings and Trump’s standing in key battleground states:

The swing state data was an especially pleasant surprise because Wisconsin was still Biden territory only yesterday. Today, it’s not.

Nor are these numbers anomalous. They reflect a very strong trend:

All this data—the rally attendance and the polling—should have Democrats shaking in their shoes. All that they’ve got to hang onto is a swift end to the war in the Middle East with a two-state solution (which won’t happen) and what they think is their ace in the hole: Donald Trump’s conviction.

While it’s possible Trump will be convicted, I believe a conviction will ensure his reelection rather than end his chances for the White House. Americans understand that this lawfare is fundamentally wrong and very dangerous. Allowing it to succeed will extinguish liberty in America forever.

I’ll leave you with a thoroughly enjoyable video as a deeply depressed Fareed Zakaria explains very clearly and well why he thinks Trump is positioned to win:

When the ’24 race began to take shape, I thought Pres. Biden had a strong pitch to voters: a rebounding economy and a return to normalcy after the chaos of Covid & Trump.



Things haven’t played out that way.



My take: pic.twitter.com/WAwifAZjfB — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) May 12, 2024

