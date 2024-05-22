Performance review: Amid Portland’s surge in crime, homelessness, and decay, the Soros DA is out

Another Soros-backed DA went to the woodshed, but this time, it’s in Portland, Oregon. From a report by Mary Lou Masters at the Daily Caller yesterday:

Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon, which encompasses Portland and its surrounding area, could boot left-wing District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Tuesday. Prosecutor Nathan Vasquez, a Republican-turned-independent who works under Schmidt, could oust the district attorney in the head-to-head nonpartisan primary if he secures over 50% of the vote. Schmidt would be the latest left-wing prosecutor, funded by groups linked to George Soros, to not secure another term after critics argued they were soft-on-crime.

Third world country?



No, just a HUGE homeless encampment in Portland, Oregon.

This is what BLUE cities look like in Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/Tf2ncclVGW — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) May 22, 2024

Now, that race was called in the wee hours of this morning; from a local Fox News outlet:

Vasquez beats Schmidt to become next DA for Multnomah County Nathan Vasquez challenged his boss, incumbent Mike Schmidt, and overcame on Tuesday night, to become the next District Attorney of Multnomah County. As soon as the results from Tuesday’s primary election started coming in at 8 p.m., Vasquez was on top of Schmidt with a sizeable lead. By 9:30 p.m., FOX 12 Political Analyst John Horvick called the race for Vasquez after seeing no possible path to victory for Schmidt. As of 10:30 p.m. Vasquez still held a lead against Schmidt with 58% vs. 44% of the votes.

BREAKING: Portland voters fire Soros DA Mike Schmidt by a landslide 15% margin.



He infamously declined to prosecute the BLM and Antifa riots & allowed crime to flourish in Multanomah County.



Soros DA Chesa Boudin (San Fran): Out

Soros DA Kim Gardner (St. Louis): Out

Soros DA… pic.twitter.com/B66eDsn9oV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

Yet, I’m not so sure the Portlanders hoping for a decrease in crime and a restoration of law, order, and normal civic hygiene really understand how to achieve that, because it looks like the voted in another “progressive” kind of guy. Here’s what I find slightly absurd, from Masters’s article:

‘What I hear when I’m knocking on doors, is ‘Hey, I consider myself very liberal but this is out of step — we’re not getting served well,’’ Vasquez told Politico. ‘People definitely want public safety. It doesn’t mean people are wholly abandoning the idea of criminal justice reform. They just want it delivered in a pragmatic, practical way.’

The new DA admits he’s “very liberal” but apparently thinks that “criminal justice reform” from a “liberal” (read leftist) perspective can be done in a “pragmatic” and “practical” manner—this is an oxymoron. This just goes to show you that progressive Democrat voters, especially the ones in Portland, must just be gluttons for pain. Or, they’re just extremely dimwitted. Maybe a lot of both?

Growing up in the Portland area, I was hoping for a serious change, because it used to be so beautiful and really quite clean, but I expect more of the same. What a crying shame.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.