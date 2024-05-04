Pelosi says Democrats intend to codify abortion nationally — and end the filibuster

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will eliminate the Senate filibuster and codify nationwide abortion-on-demand if her party keeps the White House, Senate, and takes back the House in November.

Appearing on MSNBC with Katy Tur recently, "High Brows" declared abortion a “democracy issue” and said that, for women, it is about the “freedom to make your own decisions.” She added: “It’s a personal decision, it’s an economic decision at the kitchen table of America’s families, if and when they could expand their families or even start their families.”

The freedom to make one’s own decisions as a woman? Like deciding to drink and drive—or club a baby seal over the head? Actually, it is much worse than that, of course, as it is deliberately taking a human life. A question for Nancy: have you heard of contraception? The Rhythm Method? Abstinence?

“It’s an economic decision?” To be made at the kitchen table? How cold and calculated is that? Monstrous.

So, the “democracy” party will codify the right to murder for convenience -- and also end a form of political dissent that has been around since the mid-1800s! Wow! Great platform, guys! The real tragedy is that the country is so far gone, so “fundamentally transformed,” it may be a winning one. Pardon me while I go vomit uncontrollably.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video, via YouTube