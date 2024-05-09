Paul Ryan isn’t voting for Donald Trump because ‘character’ matters

Paul Ryan must be very confused about what makes a person’s “character” good or bad; according to a new report, the former congressman will not be voting for Donald Trump, because “character is too important” and therefore, he can’t get behind a guy like Trump.

Apparently, Ryan intends to write in another Republican candidate, which is obviously a throw away vote and therefore, one less vote against Joe Biden.

Funny, because Ryan and all the other RINOs never say a word about Biden’s character, nor are they that critical of his policies. The goal with Ryan and others is to destroy Trump. They clearly care more about defeating Trump than the survival of the U.S. as a great and strong country.

Does a president who withholds weapons from Israel, ones that Congress approved, one day after he said the U.S. is 100% behind Israel, have good character?

Does a president who continues to fund Iran have good character?

Does a president who refuses to admit anything went wrong in the Afghanistan withdrawal have good character?

Does a president who didn’t have time to visit East Palestine, Ohio for a year have good character or empathy?

Does a president who refuses to enforce border laws have good character?

Does a president who lies and blames the border problem on Trump and Republicans, instead of admitting his executive orders to open the border caused the problems, have good character?

Does a president who ignores a Supreme Court ruling on student loans and continues to dictatorially and lawlessly pay off student loans have good character?

Does a president who uses the Justice Department to target his political opponents have good character?

Does a president who continues to lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville have good character?

Does a president who continues to lie that he inherited a disastrous economy, when it was rapidly growing, have good character?

Does a president who lies in an interview that he inherited 9% inflation, when it was actually 1.4%, have good character?

Does a president who continues to lie and say that Trump’s tax rate cuts were only for the rich, have good character?

Does a president who continues to falsely claim that Trump’s tax cuts cost two trillion, when revenues have substantially risen, have good character?

Does a president who continues to lie and assert that billionaires pay only 8% tax, have good character?

Does a president who takes his son around the world in government jets, collecting kickbacks for the Biden crime family (because the patriarch had a powerful government position), have good character?

Does a president who illegally took and mishandled classified documents for fifty years, while he was senator and V.P., have good character?

Does a president who constantly sniffs little girls’ hair have good character?

Does a president who forces the poor and middle classes to pay more and convert to electric cars, based on unproven theories, have good character?

Does a president who forces girls and women to compete against men and boys, while sharing their private areas with penised people, have good character?

It is truly a shame that so many self-righteous people are willing to destroy the country, instead of allowing an outsider to transfer the power and freedom back to the people.

I would challenge all of them to name one policy of Biden, domestically and internationally, that has made the U.S. and the world safer and stronger, because I sure can’t think of any.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.