Open or concealed carry?

Among the perennial controversies in the firearm world is whether concealed or open carry is best. Circa 2024, open carry is widely allowed:

State laws regarding open carry fall into several categories: permissive, permissive with restrictions, licensed open carry states, and those in which open carry is prohibited. Permissive states allow non-prohibited citizens to open carry without requiring a permit or license. Most states fall into this category. There are also slight variations in regulations for handguns versus long guns. Thirty-six states are permissive and allow the open carrying of a handgun without a permit or license. Seven of these states have some restrictions on the open carrying of handguns. North Dakota, for example, allows for open carry of a firearm without a permit, provided the gun is unloaded. The state requires an individual to obtain a license to open carry a loaded weapon. Nine states require a permit to open carry a handgun, while four states, California, Florida, Illinois, and New York, prohibit it entirely. Open carry is also not permitted in the District of Columbia.

Forty-four states allow open carry of long guns—rifles and shotguns—without a license.

The primary advantage of concealed carry is criminals can’t know who is carrying and have to assume everyone is and act accordingly. This applies largely to red states. Of course, situational awareness plays a role. Anyone appearing to be an easy, unaware target is more likely, armed or unarmed, to be attacked. Obviously, the greater the number of honest people carrying concealed, the greater the potential deterrence.

Many would argue there is no commensurate advantage to open carry, but for the sake of argument, I’ll make a case. An openly carried handgun might—might—convince criminals the person carrying it is prepared and situationally aware, someone with whom one does not trifle—unless observation reveals otherwise. It can’t be assumed an open carrier will therefore be less aware, relying on their exposed weapon to ward off evil, but it can’t be discounted either.

Graphic: Glock 19 in OWB holster. Author.

Carrying openly also provides greater choice in handguns, which don’t have to be chosen for concealment. Most people tend to be better shots with larger, duty or mid-sized handguns, Glock 17s or 19s as opposed to a Glock 43X. Those larger handguns also have substantially greater magazine capacity, 17, 15 and 10 rounds respectively (not counting a chambered round). Certainly, some can comfortably carry duty handguns concealed, but the entire market segment of easily concealed handguns makes clear they’re in the minority, even where men are concerned.

One may, under most circumstances, draw an openly carried handgun faster than a concealed handgun, but again, situational awareness is ever vital. The ideal is being able to anticipate danger to thereby avoid ever having to draw one’s handgun.

Anyone carrying a handgun is also responsible for retaining it, which is obviously easier if that handgun is concealed, and bad guys don’t know where it might be or how holstered. Open carry holsters—usually outside the waistband (OTW) types—tend not to have any retention or security mechanisms other than friction, making it easy to snatch a handgun from the unwary. Those carrying daily would certainly find police retention holsters unnecessarily bulky, expensive and cumbersome.

The other primary issue to consider is stampeding the women and children and frightening the cattle. The mere sight of a firearm is sufficient to panic some people. However, there is nothing sane Americans can do, nor should they, to avoid aggrieving the perpetually aggrieved, particularly those of an anti-liberty/gun bent. Rational Americans aren’t responsible for the moment-to-moment mental health of the unbalanced, but one can make a reasonable case for doing what’s reasonably necessary to avoid unnecessary confrontation of all kinds.

When I see someone carrying openly, and that’s actually less common than most imagine even in Flyover Country, I take a few moments to assess their actions and apparent emotional state, and to date, that’s all it has taken to be comfortable with them.

The lines I’ve tentatively drawn here become blurrier when long guns are openly carried. Obviously, they’re difficult to impossible to carry concealed. One doesn’t normally see this other than at Second Amendment demonstrations, and there is a substantial practical and legal difference between openly carrying and brandishing a firearm of any kind, brandishing being actions that indicate an imminent threat of using that firearm as opposed to merely carrying it.

Generally, it’s best to go about one’s business as unobtrusively as possible, relying on situational awareness and solid knowledge of use of force law to avoid ever having to draw or fire one’s handgun. Arguably has the greatest chance of doing that while carrying concealed.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.