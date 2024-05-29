On genocide, leftist media need an education

In “WCK draws criticism for neutrality in Gaza” (5/27/24), The Washington Post provides a platform to state its views: the libel that Israel is committing genocide — which it clearly isn’t.

The Post is publishing misinformation. Whether the Post is saying it or quoting people saying it, it’s on the paper’s platform and quite frankly on the paper. The Post certainly doesn’t challenge it. With attacks on Jews, vandalism on Jewish institutions, Jews threatened, all on the rise exponentially, the Post and its writers are complicit. They must understand the history of the Jews and blood libels, to own their guilt.

In this article, “genocide” is mentioned about a half-dozen times. If Israel wanted to commit genocide, which it clearly doesn’t, it certainly has the firepower. According to all standards written about by war experts, Israel is fighting the most humane war in history, with a 1.5-civilian death count to combatants. All tragic, all the fault of Hamas.

Genocide, for example, is when two thirds of all Jews in Europe were exterminated in WWII. And it wasn’t the Jews who started the war against the Nazis. A similar percentage of Jews died in Israel’s 1948 war of independence as in the current Gaza war, and nobody said the Arabs were committing a genocide against them.

Hamas could end this war in a second by surrendering and returning the tortured and raped hostages, some of whom are Americans. Where are the Washington Post articles about that?

Does The Washington Post ever think to write about the Hamas charter portion that explicitly describes its goal of an actual genocide against Israel? Or that it talks about the goal of the extermination of Jews the world over, like me, my family, my loved ones, the Post’s friends and perhaps family members?

Hamas won’t surrender, because its battle is still going on in the legacy media like The Washington Post, which is fighting its fight for it.

Blood is on your hands, Washington Post. That includes for the deaths of both Israelis and Palestinians.

But the Post’s crew is just too stubborn to fess up to it — and wouldn’t even think to make a needed shift.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.