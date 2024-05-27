NYT’s Maggie Haberman mocks President Trump as a man who ‘lives in the 1980s’

The deflection and projection are surreal.

We all know that Maggie Haberman of The New York Times is a Democrat party loyalist, and her recent piece of propaganda attacking President Trump as a man who still “lives in the 1980s” is an embarrassing display of sycophantry…because the question is, when will the mainstream media operatives report that Joe Biden lives in a delusional world that never existed?

Biden pretends that he was an early Civil Rights era leader, as he stood against desegregating schools, and gave a glowing eulogy to a former KKK leader Robert Byrd; from The Heritage Foundation:

In 2010, he warmly eulogized Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, saying he was ‘one of my mentors’ and that ‘the Senate is a lesser place for his going.’ In 2007, he referred to Barack Obama as ‘the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.’ … Way back in 1977, he said that forced busing to desegregate schools would cause his children to ‘grow up in a racial jungle.’

He claims he drove an 18-wheeler; from CNN:

Fact check: Biden repeats his false claim that he ‘used to drive an 18-wheeler’ President Joe Biden has revived a debunked tale about his past – his fictional claim that he used to drive an 18-wheeler truck.

He claims to have gone to a black church after his Catholic mass, and even started a “civil rights movement” out of one.

He claims he was for gay people loving and marrying whoever they wanted from a young age, yet he and almost all other Democrats voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited gay marriage when Bill Clinton was president and Biden was around fifty years old.

He claims, without evidence, that he was offered a chance to go to the Naval Academy.

He claims that the Afghanistan withdrawal was perfect.

He claims that he is 100% behind Israel while he has financed Iran for years.

He claims that the border problems are caused by Trump and Republicans despite the data and public opinion suggesting otherwise.

He claims that he inherited a bad economy with 9% inflation.

He continues to claim, despite massive evidence to the contrary, that he wasn’t involved in the Biden family business of collecting kickbacks.

And, aside from all of that, the other obvious aspect to consider is… what about Hillary Clinton? This woman lost her race almost eight years ago, and she still can’t get over it. This is an article… from just yesterday:

Hillary Clinton blames women for 2016 election loss: ‘They left me’ Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blamed women for her 2016 loss and suggested they couldn't vote for her because she was ‘supposed to be perfect.’

No, nobody expects a president to be perfect, but we do expect him/her not to be running pay-for-play schemes, and we do expect him/her to be working for American interests, and we do expect him/her to respond to SOS calls from ambassadors and endangered American citizens…. I could go on ad nauseam.

Trump is far from perfect, but he was an amazing president.

Summary: It really doesn’t matter who the Democrats run as long as their policies are essentially to make the government richer and the private sector weaker and poorer, because the media will simply deflect and project all the negatives onto the Republicans and conservative voters.

Happy Memorial Day—we should especially remember the sacrifices of the patriots who died while fighting off tyrannical loyalists of their day, which allowed America to be free from dictatorial tyrants in the 1700s.

There is only one choice to save America from dictatorial tyrants who want to control so many aspects of our life, and that is to MAGA and elect Trump.

