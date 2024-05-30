New study: Corporate investments in ‘carbon offset’ schemes were ‘probably junk’ that did nothing to negate pollution

We’ve all heard of liberal logic or leftist logic—but what about Bill Gates logic? An individual can pollute the environment at an absurdly exaggerated rate compared to the average person because he or she is a pseudo-elite, and entitled to do so because they have the money to “invest” in mitigation schemes…commonly known as “carbon offset” technologies.

I mean, that’s how Bill Gates excused his luxury lifestyle of private jets, yachts, and mega mansions when he admitted to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he “probably” has “one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints of anyone on the planet” and recognized the impact of his “personal flying alone” is “gigantic” so what he does is pay a “very high price” to a company that pulls carbon from the air and buries it underground to negate all the damage he’s doing to the environment. (However, when your existence in the world is deleterious to almost everyone else who lives here, you have to pretend you’re contributing in some way, so it’s not totally crazy.)

It’s the modus operandi of “net zero” zealots the world over, and it’s a virtue (signaling) campaign that has even been adopted by corporations. Yet….

Here’s this, from a brand new report out at The Guardian, and it’s especially stunning considering the source, known for its far-left bias:

Corporations invested in carbon offsets that were ‘likely junk’, analysis says Some of the world’s most profitable – and most polluting corporations – have invested in carbon offset projects that have fundamental failings and are ‘probably junk’, suggesting industry claims about greenhouse gas reductions were likely overblown, according to new analysis. Delta, Gucci, Volkswagen, ExxonMobil, Disney, easyJet and Nestlé are among the major corporations to have purchased millions of carbon credits from climate friendly projects that are ‘likely junk’ or worthless when it comes to offsetting their greenhouse gas emissions, according to a classification system developed by Corporate Accountability, a non-profit, transnational corporate watchdog. Some of these companies no longer use CO2 offsets amid mounting evidence that carbon trading do [sic] not lead to the claimed emissions cuts – and in some cases may even cause environmental and social harms.

I mean, the whole premise of “carbon offsetting” was built on a political agenda instead of fact, so what other conclusion could one possibly reach? This is what an executive at the investigating non-profit said about the report’s revelations:

‘These findings add to the mounting evidence that peels back the greenwashed facade of the voluntary carbon market and lays bare the ways it dangerously distracts from the real, lasting action the world’s largest corporations and polluters need to be taking,’ said Rachel Rose Jackson, Corporate Accountability’s director of research.

A “greenwashed facade” is about as articulate as it gets.

And, here’s what Erika Lennon, a seasoned lawyer for an environmental law conservation organization, said about the “carbon offset” industry:

‘For all the talk about carbon credits accelerating climate action, they are actually greenwashing climate destruction.’

We have been saying this ad nauseam, so it’s nothing new as far as the information goes, but again, seeing this in print from a media outlet known for pushing the leftist agenda either through misinformation or disinformation, it’s quite a welcome surprise. But…will the “green” puppets voting in and supporting this consequential nightmare ever learn?

The Sierra Club is a disaster of an organization—it has been since its inception—but founder John Muir did identify something interesting:

God has cared for these trees, saved them from drought, disease, and avalanches; but he cannot save them from fools, — only Uncle Sam can do that.

Of course, “Uncle Sam” is the absolute worst “man” for the job (ironically proven by federal government “carbon credit” policies), but Muir’s recognition that “fools” can generate more carnage in the environment than all of nature’s fury is astute…and prescient.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.