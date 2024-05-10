New research discovers that wind turbines create a ‘turbulent wake’ that can steal almost 40% of energy from other ‘nearby’ turbines

Is there a better example of putting the cart before the horse than “green” energy boondoggles of the left?

The answer is a resounding no.

Force conversions to electric vehicles without putting the proper and sufficient charging infrastructure in place? Check.

Manufacture millions (billions?) of solar panels with no disposal plan in place? Check.

Build countless offshore wind “farms” without conducting studies to determine the impacts? Check.

Jo Nova, who runs an eponymous blog, credited a watchdog organization for discovering this story by Kirk Moore:

Downstream turbulence from offshore wind turbines can reduce power generation at nearby turbines, substantially reducing the total potential from planned U.S. offshore wind projects, according to recent research from the Colorado University Boulder and National Energy Technology Laboratory.

This “downstream turbulence” event is known as the “wake effect,” explained in a breakdown at a CU Boulder publication like this:

When wind passes through turbines, the ones at the front, or upstream, extract some energy from the wind. As a result, the wind slows down and becomes more turbulent behind the turbines. This means the turbines downstream get slower wind, sometimes resulting in lower power generation.

Now, per the study, that “wake effect” isn’t responsible for a negligible amount of stolen power, but diminishes the wind turbine’s efficiency severely—if one can even use “efficient” in the context of wind turbines, but that’s beside the point. From Moore:

‘Using computer simulations and observational data of the atmosphere, the team calculated that the wake effect reduces total power generation by 34% to 38% at a proposed wind farm off the East Coast,’ according to the University of Colorado. ‘Most of the reduction comes from wakes formed between turbines within a single farm.’ ‘But under certain weather conditions, wakes could reach turbines as far as 55 kilometers (34 miles) downwind and affect other wind farms. For example, during hot summer days, the airflow over the cool sea surface tends to be relatively stable, causing wakes to persist for longer periods and propagate over longer distances.’

An almost forty percent reduction in power, with some wakes reaching as far as 34 miles away? What an utter joke that the current wind “technology” is pushed as practical and progressive.

And isn’t that just great—during the hot summer days the wake effect is a far greater detriment than normal. I guess we can all just switch off our AC units and melt in the sweltering summer heat (I live in Alabama), fixing to (apparently, though I do not believe it) only get worse because of global warming and climate change—at least that’s what the leftist climate “scientists” pushing the wind turbines are also telling us.

So what’s the fallout of all these premature political games?

Well, in the case of the electric vehicles, the extra strain on the grid causes brownouts and blackouts and people are left stranded.

In the case of the solar panels, we now have landfills leaching toxic waste from the rare earth minerals, and at the current manufacturing rate, with no disposal solution yet, this problem is set to become catastrophic in the coming decades.

And the wind turbines… dead birds, dead whales, dead kelp forests, dead fish, ugly disruption in landscapes and seascapes, and now even less power, which means higher bills for the consumer and less freedom.

Not to mention the obvious—the trillions of wasted dollars for all three of these stupid ideas.

When are we going to say that enough is enough? These “green” schemes are killing our planet, and us.

Hat tip: John McMahon, Kolonga, Qld Australia.

Image: patano, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.