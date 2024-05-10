New Rasmussen Reports: Voters place more ‘trust’ in ‘Republicans’ to handle crime, a stat that continues to amplify over time

Yesterday, Rasmussen Reports published an article reporting on the findings of a recent survey, which found that a majority of likely U.S. voters have more confidence in “Republicans” to properly deal with the “crime and law enforcement issues” currently plaguing the nation, than they do in Democrats—those numbers were 53% and 35% respectively (12% were unsure).

(For context, this was how the question was phrased: “Which party do you trust more to handle crime and law enforcement issues?”)

Now, the polling agency apparently ran this same survey earlier this year, and the latest results show a staggering jump for “trust” in Republicans:

This marks a net increase of six points in the GOP margin since February, when Republicans led Democrats by 12 points, 48% to 36%, on the crime issue.

Huh, so conservative tough-on-crime policies are preferred by peaceful, law-abiding, and civil people—what a striking command of the obvious.

That’s quite a jump in a few short months, but after all, under Democrat leadership…

Partisan and activist benches, juries, and prosecutors engage in lawfare to interfere in presidential campaigns and hobble the leading political opponent;

Little old ladies waving American flags while walking peacefully through the Capitol building after being directed to do so by security officials face serious prison time, but BLM/Antifa/Hamas thugs have a carte blanche check to riot, inflict billions of dollars of damage to private and public property, and even kill innocent people;

College campuses become hotbeds of “protests” in which “protesters” hold signs calling for the Third Reich’s “final solution” and Jewish students and professors are banned from entering the premises;

Washington D.C. is no longer known as the District of Columbia but the “District of Crime” because teenage gunmen can fire off twenty-six rounds from an AR-15 in the street and toward a moving car and still be granted pretrial release;

Laws mean nothing as Soros’s prosecutors refrain from taking action against criminal defendants for equity’s sake and judges dismiss serious charges based on obvious personal ideology;

Americans see an invitation extended to every third world welfare class demographic because the border and all sovereignty has been dissolved;

Smash-and-grabs pervade every big progressive city, forcing unprecedented business closures;

And women walking alone in New York get lassoed from behind with belt-nooses and raped between cars—I urge you to use caution before watching this video because it’s graphic and disturbing:

Bronx NY .

This is horrible and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/uM6CIok6ch — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) May 9, 2024

The American voting class largely consists of three types of people: the first is the principled and dedicated conservative who believes in the foundational values of this nation; the other two are those identified by Irving Kristol as “neoconservative” and “neoliberal” in one of his most famous quotes, which goes something like this:

A neoconservative is a liberal who’s been mugged by reality. A neoliberal is a liberal who’s been mugged by reality but has refused to press charges.

At this point in time both terms need an update, for accuracy’s sake, and “neoconservative” is really just the moderate who wants to provide for his family and raise his children in a healthy and safe environment, while the “neoliberal” is the diehard Democrat who apparently has a fetish for submission and humiliation.

And, by the looks of this study, that moderate man is really taking a beating from reality—let’s hope he never forgets and votes and acts accordingly.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.