‘Muy bueno,’ Marco

Maybe Senator Marco Rubio was auditioning for VP or just fed up with the questions. I don't know, but he did a good job of tearing up the media's favorite questions, i.e. abortion and the 2020 election.

Let's remember what went down from Brianna Lyman:

NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Rubio if he would “accept the 2024 election results no matter what happens.” “No matter what happens? No! If it’s an unfair election, I think it’s going to be contested by each side,” Rubio said. “No matter who wins, Senator? No matter who wins?” Welker asked. “You’re asking the wrong person! The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000. Every single one. Hillary Clinton…” “Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her, and that Trump was illegitimate. Kamala Harris agreed,” Rubio said. “By the way, there are Democrats serving in Congress today who, in 2004, voted not to certify the Ohio electors because they said those machines had been tampered with. And you have Democrats now saying they won’t certify 2024 because Trump is an insurrectionist and ineligible to hold office. So you need to ask them.” Rubio then pointed out that having “over 500 illegal dropbox locations” in Wisconsin, for example, is something that legitimately undermines confidence in elections. Rubio’s answer was excellent because he understands the insidiousness of such a question: Republicans are being goaded to relinquish their right to question problematic election administration. Instead of being bullied into agreeing with Welker’s presuppositions, he immediately went on the offensive.

Nice job, Senator. I got the feeling that the moderator had no idea just how partisan her questions were. It's what happens when everyone in your newsroom voted for Biden or thought that Russia decided the 2016 election. The NPR-irazation of the newsroom is alive and well at what used to be a great show called "Meet the Press."

It didn't get better when the moderator brought up abortion. Rubio hit that one out of the park too and repeated the obvious -- that Democrats are the ones on the wrong side of history. His answer to the one about the doctor and the woman was beautiful. He pointed out that every state already has an exemption for a doctor telling a woman that she needs an abortion to save her life.

Well done, Senator.

Image: Gage Skidmore