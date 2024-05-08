Muslim migrants caught ‘red-handed’ burning down forests as an act of jihad

According to a RAIR report by Amy Mek out this past Saturday, Muslim migrants from the Indian state of Bihar were caught “red-handed” burning down large swathes of forestland in the state of Uttarakhand, all as an act of jihad. Mek also iterated that the damage done to the environment has been a “severe blow” to the region, “consuming thousands of trees” and causing the “destruction of over a thousands hectares of forest land” which is roughly equivalent to 2,800 acres.

Now Uttarakhand is very biodiverse, and is the home to many “rare or threatened” plant species and a number of “highly endangered” animal species (e.g. Asian elephant, snow leopard, tiger, King cobra, Himalayan monal, etc.), and one can only imagine how many different flora and fauna species perished in the flames and smoke.

Here’s a bit of the damage:

Uttarakhand Police have arrested following people for starting fire in Pauri Garhwal forest of Uttarakhand:



Mohammad Nurul

Feroz Alam

Shalem

Nazefar Alam

Mosar Alam



All were working as labour in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/ZDoAf7Zfef — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 3, 2024

And here’s one of the suspected culprits, bragging about his handiwork:

Migrants from Bihar burn forest in Uttarakhand and say "We will burn down entire forest, dont challenge Biharis"



बिहार से आए प्रवासी ने उत्तराखण्ड के जंगल में आग लगाई।

और कहा कि `` हम सभी जंगलों को जला देंगे, बिहारियो को चैलेंज मत करना।#Uttrakhand #Bihar pic.twitter.com/5LuOY6q5jR — Arvind Chandra (@ArvindChandra8) May 3, 2024

(What is it with people recording themselves while in commission of a crime? First it was Hunter Biden, now it’s these dopes.)

Yet I haven’t heard a peep from the progressive left on these willful acts of destruction; why?

Now to be fair, leftists themselves often resort to arson to make their point, and we see this all the time—they too light forests on fire, to “prove” that “climate change” is real. Perhaps the leftists saw this and thought it would fuel the hysteria and advance their agenda—but I don’t think so.

To me, it obviously comes down to this: when you’re embracing conflicting interests (“Queers for Palestine”), which basically sums up the collective left because they’re suffering from a superiority complex and they’re not thinking for themselves, the terrorist interest always triumphs.

They’re against the patriarchy…until a designated terrorist group launches an attack against civilians and raping all the way because, free Palestine or something.

They’re friends of the gays…until practitioners of Sharia law toss them from rooftops, or crucify them in the public square.

They love the environment…until Muslim arsonists burn down thousands of acres of forest, killing who knows how many endangered species in the process, because they’re virtuously “tolerant”and accepting.

They’re “for the children” (Nancy Pelosi’s go-to guilt trip line)…until cross-dressing pedophiles embed themselves in elementary schools and kid’s museums because, “visibility” and “acceptance.”

They champion the cause of the common man, being exploited by a powerful overlord…until that common man is an American citizen and that powerful overlord is a tyrannical and thieving federal government.

They’re against the death penalty…unless the person slated for execution is a baby in the womb.

They stand against the oil companies…by utterly destroying priceless works of art on display.

Because, when it really comes down to it, they’re not beholden to virtue, morality, or progressivism, but terrorism, wickedness, and death—plain and simple.

