Memes come out: Pro-Hamas campus radicals become figures of fun

In his "Rules for Radicals," Saul Alinsky argued that "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon."

So now as cops clear out campus radicals from disrupting universities with their campout protests, it looks like the rule is going into overdrive as the internet rolls out the ridicule for what are clearly the losers in this contest.

I promise this is my last meme about her pic.twitter.com/2CyLG4G8UK — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 3, 2024

This is just brilliant https://t.co/OzUe7fBjrA — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 2, 2024

Hello Muddah, hello Faddah

Here I am at Camp Intifada pic.twitter.com/zUo4oof3qd — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 2, 2024

That loss of P.E. time during Covid really took a toll. https://t.co/zj8FxNyjsC — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) May 3, 2024

Sometimes, the humor is unintentional:

Gaza protestor: “Today I am burning my diploma in solidarity with the brave protesters of Cal Poly Humboldt and across the so-called US who refuse to back down and in complete solidarity with the people of Palestine”



pic.twitter.com/2hgvzoXp2Q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 2, 2024

This is the way. https://t.co/RnZ4QQ5zNa — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) May 3, 2024

this is the best thing i’ve ever seen happen at columbia pic.twitter.com/oQr9di4EgU — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) May 3, 2024

There's nothing like a little scorn or ridicule for discrediting a bunch of cossetted self-styled revolutionaries. They brought this on themselves with their idiot ways, and everyone is now laughing at them. If it goes on, none of them are going to want to admit to ever belonging to this disgusting cause.

It's a trend and it's going upward. Let's hope it continues.

