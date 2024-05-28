Media zombie wonders how Americans could possibly vote for President Trump

This writer at Salon just can’t figure out why people would ever vote for President Trump:

The zombie Trump effect Decoding the polls gives us a clue into Joe Biden’s problems.

My guess is a majority of Americans can’t figure out why anyone would vote for a congenital liar like Joe Biden who is incompetent and corrupt—but that’s beside the point.

Here is an analysis of two paragraphs from Heather Digby Parton’s “zombie” piece…that was ironically, evidently written by a mindless zombie:

It’s especially difficult for Democrats to deal with considering that their Republican opponent is once again the most odious candidate in American history, a crude brute currently facing 88 felony counts and a record that includes two impeachments and an attempted coup. It’s as if the world has suddenly tilted off its axis and nothing makes sense anymore.

The “most odious candidate in American history” was the economic powerhouse lifting all boats, and gave the world historic levels of relative peace.

Most Republicans, a significant number of independents, and even some Democrats clearly understand that the prosecutors who charged Trump with these “88 felony counts” have essentially made things up. They campaigned on destroying Trump and they have targeted Trump for eight years because they don’t like him, not because he committed crimes.

As for the two impeachments—one was because he made a phone call to suggest that a nation with notorious corruption issues look into suspected corruption and kickbacks to the Biden crime family. Sadly, the media, Democrats, and the Justice Department don’t care that a powerful politician takes his son around the world in a government jet collecting kickbacks because daddy is V.P. It is no wonder that so many politicians line their pockets while sucking off the public trough when the media doesn’t care to hold them accountable, just as long as they are Democrats. It would be a dereliction of duty if a president learned of corruption and did nothing about it.

The second was for “denying” an election—which was really just a demand for transparency that everything was free and fair—just like Democrats frequently do. Trump told people to march “peacefully and patriotically” and suggested that Nancy Pelosi secure the Capitol building, just in case. She chose not to do her job. There was no attempted coup, and even the FBI said the protest was not remotely an insurrection. It is a shame so many people posing as journalists continue to mislead the public that it was an insurrection.

Here’s what else Parton had to say:

How is it possible that the Republican Party and its voters would support such a man running for president again, and how can we explain that he’s easily within striking distance of winning it? And how can it be possible that this would be happening in the face of what anyone in the past would have considered the successful presidency of Joe Biden, a man who brought us through the pandemic and the economic upheaval it caused without any of the scandal and drama of Trump’s chaotic four years?

It is pathetic that journalists would describe Biden’s presidency as a success, unless success is now defined as destroying the purchasing power of a majority of Americans while funding Russia and Iran and overseas wars, or opening the borders to millions of illegals, or destroying the justice system with leftist DAs.

Biden didn’t bring the country out of the pandemic, Trump did. Trump handed off a rapidly growing economy and low inflation. It is an intentional lie to tell the public that Biden inherited a disaster.

What scandals and chaos? The fictional racism? The fictional Russian collusion? The lies about what Trump said at Charlottesville? The fictional kids in cages at the border?

Maybe this investigative journalist should launch a full-scale inquiry into the mystery of how anyone could vote for such a maniac who wants to drain the swamp, make justice blind again, restore law and order, bring back a strong and thriving America first economy, and transfer the money, political power, and freedom back to the American people.

