Like terrorists in the White House

Does anyone recall the fundamental job of the president?

Yes, it’s been blurred and bloodied to bits. But what President Biden was elected to do, and is supposed to do, is to protect America and Americans from enemies at home and abroad.

Not only has he abjectly failed at that most basic of all his duties, he has deliberately done everything in his powers, both assigned and unconstitutional, to weaken America and destroy its infrastructure.



Biden’s perfidy is endless.

Let’s look at economics. Blatantly lying, he claims inflation was at 9% when he took office. Not to be bothered with or even cognizant of the facts, when Biden was inaugurated, inflation was at 1.3%! But of course, no card-carrying Democrat will President Trump credit.



Gasoline has risen 50% since Biden took office, and food prices are yo-yoing from expensive to too expensive to purchase.

Biden’s inaugural devastating blow to America was to close oil drilling on government lands. America was energy independent when he took office. In fact, due to President

Trump’s pro-American policy, had made America, not only energy independent, but an exporter of oil.

Now the United States is dependent on dysfunctional countries, such as Venezuela, for oil.

Also, Biden has trumpeted the ugly lie about the joys of green energy. Green energy encompasses energy-sucking metal and minerals, windsucking farms that kill birds that unwittingly fall prey to these “green energy” demons.

Just where do these proponents believe is the genesis of the energy that powers these environmental destructive wind farms? Where, but from the fossil fuels they claim to detest!



What president who cared about his country would flip energy policy in such an anti-American manner? His policies have caused the average price of a regular gallon of gas to rise from $2.46 when he was inaugurated in January 2021, to the current average of $3.61. Moreover, with this energy policy, Biden has opened a spigot of cash that has helped fund Iran’s proxy war on Israel.

Why?

Meanwhile, sovereignty encompasses the obligation to secure your country’s borders. With upwards of 11 million illegal entries into the United States through its Southern border, facilitated by Biden’s policies, Biden has trashed not only the definition, but the concept. America is being invaded by illegal aliens from countries whose goals are antithetical to America’s well-being.



Not only do these illegal entrants pose an existential physical threat to America’s well-being, their willingness to work for lower wages, directly harm the African-American and Latino communities whose members are vying for the same jobs but at a sustainable wage. Biden is deliberately hurting the very communities he professes to represent.

Why?



Existentially, many undocumented entrants pose a threat to national security. No longer is the border only assaulted by Mexicans or other South American migrants seeking work and a better life. Mostly young men are scrambling across from Turkey, China, Syria, Pakistan, Niger, Iran, Iraq, and other countries, and now, the Russian state of Chechnya. Multiple reports of these aliens lurking around military installations are surging.



Ukraine and Afghanistan are examples of Biden’s backstabbing terroristic foreign policies.

Rather than a slow, careful withdrawal from Afghanistan, while ensuring our allies in country were safe, and our materiel in ally hands, Biden withdrew in the worst manner possible. One day, he just left. Allies hung to departing planes, desperate to get out. Our European allies there with us weren't even told. How many people were murdered as a result of his perfidy? Too many.



Ukraine is also in a precarious position. As has been amply documented, Biden seems to be receiving a vig from Zelensky. We know this because of Biden’s own crowing over the fact that from his days as vice president on, he has had the corrupt power of dictating Ukraine’s personnel positions. With kickbacks, and the fact that Russia attacked Ukraine, he has been untouchable by this unholy alliance.



Which brings us to Israel. When Hamas jumped over the border from Gaza and brutally gang-raped, mutilated, burned alive, beheaded and kidnapped Israelis and foreign nationals staying in Israel, Biden rushed to Israel's side, stating unequivocally that he stood with Israel. Until he didn’t.



Eventually thwarted by Biden, who slowed Israel’s military progress with impossible demands to protect the “innocent Gazans,” over seven and one half months later, more than one hundred and twenty hostages, dead or alive, remain in the hands of the Hamas butchers.



Jew-hatred has swept a good portion of the world, with many nations wishing to punish Hamas by giving it a Palestinian state. America, with taxpayer money, has built a pier on Gaza’s shore to facilitate aid to its “refugee camps,” which in every other place would be referred to as cities.



Meanwhile, President Biden is focused on being re-elected in November. Will his terrorism reign for another four years? Can America, as we have known it, survive if he does?

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0