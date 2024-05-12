Let's hear it for June Cleaver

As played by Billingsley, June Cleaver had endless patience. When Beaver was late to an all-important birthday party after falling in a street that was being repaved, June never raised her voice about his tarry mess and his tardiness.

And in an era when corporal punishment was still an approved parenting technique, June would never have raised her hand to her boys.

The closest she came to upbraiding her kids was her trademark expression of concern directed not at them, but to their father: "Ward, I'm worried about the Beaver."

Then it was up to Ward, played by Hugh Beaumont, to have a little man-to-man talk with Beaver. And he did, without fireworks.

As any kid viewer could tell, Ward was upright, sensible, if somewhat starchy. As a professional accountant, he was all about maintaining order. He seemed to be the ideal for middle-class manhood in 1950s America. Fortunately, no little boy watching "Leave It to Beaver" let that give them the willies.

Meanwhile, they knew it was June who was empathetic, fun and baked cakes — and who advocated for her boys to her Ward boss.

In one episode, little Beaver wants to spend $12.95 of the savings in his bank account to buy a really swell sweater.

Ward predictably replies, "I don't think we should lay out 13 dollars just on a whim."