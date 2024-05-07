LAPD uses January 6 techniques to identify Jewish students who fought back at a UCLA pro-Hamas protest

They're studying Facebook posts. They're using frame-by-frame video screenshots of faces to match with gargantuan databases of named faces. They're seeking and taking tips from "friends" and relatives and ex-boyfriends.

For the UCLA Jewish students who got into a scrap with pro-Hamas illegal campout protestors, no doubt after hearing a slew of antisemitic statements and being blocked from attending class, they're doing exactly what they did to identify and hunt down January 6 protestors.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which reports this like it was a good thing:

So now they're spending big bucks to target UCLA Jewish students again, with the same use of intensive investigative techniques as they used on January 6 protestors.

They're taking years to do it, calling it their biggest operation, even as Los Angeles is awash with real crime, but this is more important to them, getting their man, or woman, as the case may be, championing a protest the establishment didn't like, same as they did with the January 6 protestors. Jews tussling with pro-Hamas protestors whose cause probably killed some of their relatives back on October 7 are their top priority, and this is their January 6.

How they will hunt. In the case of the January 6 protestors, they managed to bag people like these, a protestor known as "pink beret," Jennifer Inzunza Vargas Geller. The politicized law enforcers worked like beavers to swoop down on her several years after the fracas, though it's pretty obvious she wasn't doing anything more than just being there, spending millions in order to get her thrown into prison.

Now they'll do it to the Jewish students who fought back against the haters. Never mind catching the dirtbags who left the campus a steaming mess, graffiting its walls, junking its furniture, leaving a lot of smell and mess as well as landfill-sized amounts of litter. Those guys get off scot-free. As do the graffitiers of menacing messages on synagogues these days around the West Side of Los Angeles, the antisemitic assailants against visably Jewish people walking on the streets of Beverly Hills, and the freaks throwing smoke bombs and screaming against Jewish people in their homes in Brentwood. All of those things happened. But we hear not a word about catching the monsters who committed those crimes, or for that matter, the pro-Hamas lowlife who blocked Jewish students from their own classrooms at UCLA and injured some Jewish students, too.

Double standards anyone? The antisemitic bad guys walk. The Jewish students get the book thrown at them for fighting back after provocations.

It sure looks like a double-standard of justice to me.

Image: Screen shot from NBC LA video, via YouTube