King Charles III’s official portrait has a distinctly Satanic vibe

Yesterday, King Charles III of England unveiled his official portrait. The unveiling was a deeply disturbing experience because—no fooling—there’s a distinctly Satanic vibe to the whole thing, including a hidden Baphomet. There’s nothing royal and everything creepy about the image showing the King’s grim face atop his red uniform, with the whole emerging from a hellish red background. Charles’s forebearers are rolling in their graves.

The color red has been a cultural theme lately, and not in a good way. Satanism and blood are big now among the crazy leftists who dominate pop culture:

This is Irelands Eurovision entry.



Non-binary singer Bambie Thug, a self-described ‘witch’ who uses They/Them/Fae pronouns will perform a satanic ritual inspired dance and song.



‘Doomsday Blue’ is a song about witchcraft, casting spells and satanic sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/i3iUvAMTXy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2024

(As an aside, I remember when Ireland was a Catholic country, but that’s another post entirely.)

If as a Christian, you think we are reaching when we talk about the dominance and normalization of Satan worship in pop music, you need discernment. Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammy’s last night was satanic, gory. No, it’s not art; it’s symbolic of who they serve. pic.twitter.com/7pz2BlE9ei — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) February 6, 2023

Kim Petras, who’s transgender, straddles Satan in his “feed the beast” tour. Like Sam Smith, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert all performing faux satanic rituals on stage, this is what qualifies for entertainment now💯🤮 pic.twitter.com/YHfxDSc1VG — 🖤⚔️ 𝑨𝒅𝒂🌹𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒓 ⚔️🖤 (@Btchen_n) December 3, 2023

Megan Fox assures us that she only drinks blood for ritual purposes.



In an interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed that she drank blood for “ritual purposes”. Also, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly has a “demonic spirit hovering over him”. Here’s a look at this revealing… pic.twitter.com/fD4fChmzM4 — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) December 23, 2023

An obsession with blood generally characterizes the “artistic” side of the Democrat fever swamp. Just look at performance artist Marina Abramović’s popularity with the “in crowd.” Her “art” includes something called “spirit cooking,” which involved pig’s blood, among other things.

Knowing about the pop culture’s blood and Satanic obsessions, it’s hard to look objectively at King Charles’s official portrait:

The first painted portrait of King Charles III has been unveiled at Buckingham Palace.



The piece was painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo, who has previously painted Kevin Spacey, Tony Blair, and Prince Philip.



Queen Camilla's reaction to the unveiling of the painting was,… pic.twitter.com/PZw9veHWo4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 14, 2024

Many among the Twitterati went straight to “Oh, my God, is that Satan hidden in there?”

If you mirror the image of King Charles' portrait notice the figure in the middle



Hidden in plain sight pic.twitter.com/GscljFzvV7 — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) May 15, 2024

If you’re not seeing it, this might help:

Hey, Baphomet! Is that you? Now I’m going to spend days wondering whether the artist intended that face to appear, whether it’s an amusing coincidence, or whether there’s something more...well...Satanic at work here. One way or another, this is a really bad look for the man who is the official head of the Church of England.

In addition to the Satanic issue, most people instantly recognized this as a really lousy work of art, spawning a lot of memes. Here are some of the best:

They Han Solo'd King Charles! pic.twitter.com/heEEgVeHfh — Shane Morgan (@MrShaneMorgan) May 14, 2024

King Charles new portrait rings a bell... pic.twitter.com/mBImFbdtRi — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) May 14, 2024

Jonathan Yeo reveals inspiration behind new King Charles portrait... pic.twitter.com/OSvnpeiJj8 — Rick Parkin 💙🏍️ (@RickParkin) May 15, 2024

Today King Charles unveiled a new portrait. pic.twitter.com/vbhqDW5YlC — Shane (@sbliss89) May 15, 2024

I found the real official portrait for King Charles. pic.twitter.com/f9razwwQuY — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) May 15, 2024

As for me, all I could think of is that Henry VIII and England’s other defiantly Christian monarchs weep: