Kamala Harris says she's 'dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America right now'

In another masterpiece of malapropisms on the campaign trail, Kamala Harris says she's killing off inflation by showering us with money:

.⁦@VP Harris: “Because of the Inflation Reduction Act … we are dropping trillions of dollars on streets of America right now.” pic.twitter.com/MpLZuWY30p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

That's news to most Americans. Where's all this money raining from the sky she's talking about?

Actually, there's money raining down all right, not for us, but for Joe Biden's political agenda, and it's called government spending.

The money we see raining down appears to us like a bad swamp gas in the form of inflation. That's what the raining trillions are bringing us. Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" has now led the government to borrow $1 trillion every three months, and all that interest has to be paid back.

Obviously, she hasn't the first clue about where inflation comes from.

Inflation, as Milton Friedman insisted, is 'always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.' Spend government cash by raining it down and what the public gets from it is inflation.

In other words, she's bragging about all the inflation she's bringing through her runaway spending for "our bridges, our sidewalks" and "our investment in a clean energy economy," as if she's stepping on the gas pedal harder and telling us she's slowing down. How many more of these money showers does she have planned and who the heck pays for them?

That's right, we do.

The thing is, this isn't an esoteric idea common only on the libertarian right. It's Economics 101 and even Joe Biden and some of his members of Congress occasionally will admit it.

But Harris, as is par for the course, seems to think her voters are stupid. That's how she can turn on the money spigot and tell us it's raining money. We all know what's going down our legs from this.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.