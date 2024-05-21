Judge Merchan’s tell-tale heart seems to be coming for him

On Monday, during the sham trial in Manhattan that is trying to elevate payments to an attorney into criminally fraudulent acts, Judge Merchan had a mental breakdown. Reading about it, I was irresistibly reminded of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The Tell-Tale Heart. It seems as if Merchan’s conscience may be catching up with him.

In 1843, Edgar Allen Poe published The Tell-Tale Heart. Back English classes focused on quality writing rather than gay pornography and anti-Americanism, most high school students read the story. Many of you may remember it. (Spoiler alert ahead if you haven’t read it.)

The story’s narrator lives with an old man whose “vulture-like” eye so disturbs the narrator that he concludes that he must kill the old man to rid himself of that eye. Having reached that conclusion, he treats the old man with great solicitude even while sneaking into the old man’s room every night—and every night, for seven nights, that evil eye is closed, precluding the narrator’s murder plot.

On the eighth night, however, the old man opens his eyes and, seeing the eyes, the narrator knows that it’s time to strike. As he hears the old man’s beating heart, he springs, eliciting a terrified shriek from the man.

Soon, the deed is done, and the heartbeat is finally silenced. The narrator then dismembers the old man and carefully hides the body under the floorboards, ensuring that no human eye can see what happened.

However, the police arrive, having heard a report of a shriek. The narrator is calm, for he knows that he hid the body so skillfully that nothing can be found. He invites the officers in and gives them permission to search.

Having found nothing, the police remain to chat with the narrator. But then, something happens. Even as he tries to speak, he hears a sound, a relentless sound that gets louder and louder, although only he can hear it. Or maybe the police are dissembling. It is possible that they’re tricking him?

Almighty God! --no, no! They heard! --they suspected! --they knew! --they were making a mockery of my horror! --this I thought, and this I think. But anything was better than this agony! Anything was more tolerable than this derision! I could bear those hypocritical smiles no longer! I felt that I must scream or die! --and now --again! --hark! louder! louder! louder! louder! -- “Villains!” I shrieked, “dissemble no more! I admit the deed! --tear up the planks! --here, here! --it is the beating of his hideous heart!”

It’s a great gothic horror story and is also a reminder of the human conscience. Most of the time, if we’re not sociopaths, our conscience is just Jiminy Cricket sitting on our shoulder and politely reminding us to be good.

However, for those who deliberately go down a path that they know from the start is wrong, their conscience can be much more aggressive. That’s because it’s not a matter of making the right choices in advance; it’s is a matter of living with the consequences of a very wrong choice.

All of that went through my mind when I read about what happened on Monday in Manhattan. I don’t need to repeat to you how Judge Juan Merchan is manipulating the so-called “hush money” trial against Trump.

You know about his campaign donations to Biden, his Democrat activist daughter and the money the trial brings her, his desperate efforts to silence Trump while letting the prosecution and prosecuting witnesses speak unhindered, and the manifest disrespect he showed Trump by refusing to call Trump “President Trump” and referring to him, instead, as only “Mister Trump.” You know all that.

But what happened yesterday was crazy even by Judge Merchan standards. Trump’s defense had called Robert Costello to the stand. Costello is an attorney who had advised Michael Cohen and, because Cohen had released Costello from the attorney-client privilege, Costello was ready to spill about what a vile, corrupt, utterly dishonest man Cohen was. That’s when Merchan broke:

Merchan grows irate, begins EXCORIATING Robert Costello on the stand for making a few off-handed remarks and rolling his eyes during the testimony.



Merchan: Are you staring me down right now?



Costello: I'm not.



Merchan: GET OUT OF THE COURTROOM, NOW! GET OUT OF THE COURTROOM!… — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 20, 2024

Thump-thump. Thump-thump. Thump-thump. Thump-thump.

Judge Merchan is hearing that tell-tale heart, and it’s no coincidence that it was triggered by catching someone’s eye. Merchan knows that he’s done something terribly wrong, and his long-dormant conscience is catching up with him. Thump-thump. Thump-thump. Thump-thump. Thump-thump.

One of Donald Trump’s greatest gifts is that he reveals the evil that lurks in the hearts of the Democrats arrayed against him. They are stripped of the alleged compassion, love, and tolerance with which they’ve draped themselves for years and stand utterly exposed. And for Judge Merchan, that exposure gnawing at him.

Image by Andrea Widburg