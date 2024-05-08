Judenrein in America

Judenrein, the German word for an area “cleansed of Jews,” used by the Nazis to describe their ultimate goal, is alive and well in America. On college campuses, if a Jew does not conform to a certain ideology, he is not allowed in — not welcome. And that is the state of affairs in numerous American college campuses today. There are blocked off zones, cleansed of Jews or Jew-free.

Lost on politicians, college administrators, and some other Americans is that if this occurred with any other ethnic or racial group, it would be widely abhorred, without debate. However, it seems to get a free pass while being done to the most persecuted people in the history of the world.

How do we know this? Few seem to be in a hurry to stop it. These ethnically cleansed college zones continue and are metastasizing. So much for the selective “Inclusion” part of the darling progressive initiative across America known as “diversity, inclusion, and equity” or DIE. DIE has done nothing for Jews but let them down. The ethnic group that makes up 2% of the American population is the recipient of more acts of hatred against it than all other religious groups combined. Fathom that! Moreover, it dwarfs the other groups, since October 7.

The legacy media portray pro-Hamas activists as a legitimate resistance movement against a war halfway across the world. Never mind that there have been casualties in a plethora of other wars that have had exponentially more deaths, and no one made a peep. The largely passive response of our political leaders, judicial system, and campus administrators has been reprehensible, setting a horrible precedent. It is widely known by historians, and even casual observers, that what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews.

In my recent visit to George Washington University, I saw the defiling of our founding father with anti-American decaled slogans, a keffiyeh covering his face and a Palestinian flag wrapped around him. Books like Global Civil War adorned the demonstrators’ book tables. Other university protests have had chants of “Death to America.”

What is also a stunner is that student protesters and college administrators seem to forget that Hamas is holding six Americans hostage. Here are their names — they must be in our thoughts: Keith Siegel, age 62; Sagui Dekel-Chen, age 35; Itay Chen, age 19; Edan Alexander, age 19; Omer Neutra, age 22; and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, age 23. It’s still quite hard to imagine that there are so many on the side of those who hold American’s hostage.

Yet we need to make no mistake in the gestalt of what is going on in and around our country. These protests serve as a litmus test for America. Even a non-political junkie knows that this coming presidential election in November will be contentious — to say the least. These protests and disturbances are a trial run. Disruptors — both professional and amateur — will have learned what worked and what didn’t. The impact that they had in major (and minor) cities across America was significant. Protesters closed bridges, tunnels, thoroughfares, disrupted government proceedings, shut down campuses. And this was just a warm-up!

They are honing their skills. Our leaders have failed us miserably in their feckless response to what could essentially be called a minor revolution. For all those downplayers and deniers of this, taking down the American flag and putting up a foreign flag is just that. This is not hyperbole.

We need to get this dangerous situation under control. We must protect our Jewish minority. We should investigate who is behind this obviously coordinated campaign. And finally, we must make sure it doesn’t happen in the future — especially the near future in November.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.