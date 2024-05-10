Joe Biden uses arms as a bargaining chip to force Israel to go soft on Hamas

This week, Joe Biden reaffirmed his ironclad support for Israel, then he stabbed them in the back by withholding weapons that Congress approved unless they went soft on Hamas—for an in-depth analysis on that, see Andrea Widburg’s essay on the topic here.

But Biden, along with Democrat predecessor Barack Obama, have a history of screwing over allies and appeasing the enemy, so it’s really no surprise; here are some examples:

Eastern Europe, 2009. It was a victory for Moscow and a stab in the back to the Czech Republic and Poland when Obama refused to honor a commitment to those countries to provide them with missile defense.

In January 1994, Bill Clinton and other leaders signed an agreement to protect Ukraine if it were attacked; the agreement was made because we talked the nation into giving up its nuclear weapons. Yet, look at how Obama and Biden treated Ukraine when it was attacked by Russia in 2014, and Putin annexed Crimea. Obama and the other countries did not defend Ukraine as promised, and Obama even refused to provide weapons to Ukraine because he was afraid it would tick off Russia—remember, Obama had promised Russia in 2012 that he would be flexible if he were reelected.

President Barack Obama stuck to his refusal to provide weapons or other lethal military gear to Ukraine, despite a passionate appeal Thursday for help in fighting pro-Russia rebels by Ukraine’s president. The decision reflects the Obama administration’s long-standing concern that arming Ukraine would provoke Moscow into a further escalation that could drag Washington into a proxy war. Mr. Obama said the U.S. would lead an effort to secure a diplomatic solution….

Obama drew a “red line” in Syria and told Assad that he would face severe consequences if he used chemical weapons on his people; but then Assad did, and Obama essentially did nothing:

To Assuage Russia, Obama Administration Backed Off Syria Chemical Weapons Plan But the State Department’s top brass balked when staff at the U.S. mission to the United Nations drafted a plan in the fall of 2014 to point the finger at the regime for a series of chlorine attacks in Syria, fearing it might upend efforts to secure Russia’s support for peace in Syria and jeopardize an Iran nuclear pact, according to former State Department officials.

Instead, they put Putin in charge of monitoring Assad—the two were close allies. What a joke. This was all to appease Russia and Iran.

Obama and Biden so wanted the deal with Iran, which continues to this day to pledge death to Israel and death to America, that they lied about the deal through the compliant media to garner the public’s support:

Even before the print version was released, Sunday’s New York Times Magazine profile of Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor for strategic communications, provoked a torrent of commentary. … Specifically, the piece contends that the administration ‘largely manufactured’ a dishonest narrative about the diplomacy surrounding the Iran nuclear deal—concluded in July 2015 and whose key provisions were implemented in January 2016—in order to win public support for the agreement.

It is the same method they used to pass Obamacare. Facts are clearly meaningless when they are pushing their radical agenda.

President Trump implemented severe sanctions on Iran, causing a great strain on its finances and ability to build weapons and fund terrorists—then Biden removed them, and here we are with a financed Hamas and war in Israel.

Trump put severe sanctions on the Russian pipeline, and Biden reversed those too, which greatly endangered Ukraine and other countries.

Trump had a policy to make the U.S. a major competitor in oil. His policies kept oil prices low throughout the world because it put pressure on Iran, Russia, and other oil producing countries as they weren’t the only suppliers.

Biden’s energy policy is to destroy oil, and that greatly escalated inflation and oil prices throughout the world—and clearly, greatly improved the finances of Iran and Russia.

When Trump took out Iranian terrorist Soleimani, Biden and others were worried about how Iran would react and criticized Trump, instead of celebrating the death of a dangerous man. Appeasement is Biden's overriding policy.

When Biden built up Russia’s finances it allowed Putin to reinitiate the war with Ukraine.

The Biden administration seems to want to extend the Ukraine war instead of ending it because for some unknown reason, the U.S. repeatedly discouraged Ukraine from negotiating peace:

U.S. repeatedly blocked Ukraine peace deals; is it rethinking its strategy yet? It is clear that the U.S. and its allies were out to sabotage possibilities for peace immediately after the Russian invasion. Were it not for their interference, the current war could have ended in early March 2022—about a week after it started. Thanks to Arakhamia, we now have confirmation of this fact.

Then in 2022, Biden micromanaged Ukraine on peace talks, and “nudged” Zelensky to be more accommodating to Putin:

Biden admin nudge led Ukraine to drop Putin condition for peace talks Zelenskyy changed course on Monday, ditching the demand for Putin’s ouster before peace talks.

As is the case with Israel and Hamas, Biden backstabs Zelensky too:

Biden inexplicably urges Ukraine not to be so effective fighting against Russia According to the Financial Times, the Biden administration, in response to Ukrainian drone attacks on 12 oil refineries in Russia, ‘urged Ukraine to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, warning that the drone strikes risk driving up global oil prices and provoking retaliation.’

And three months ago, the Biden administration again dismissed negotiations to end the war:

The Biden administration dismissed on Friday a call by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, showing no sign that flagging political support for American military aid to Kyiv had made President Biden more inclined to make concessions to Moscow.

And most of the media talks about how great Biden’s policies are and don’t understand why the public is not as enamored.

The world was relatively peaceful while Trump was in office, and inflation was low because energy prices were low. Think how much more successful he could have been if the media and other Democrats hadn’t sought to destroy him every day with fictitious stories like Russian collusion, inflammatory attacks like “dictator,” “Hitler,” and “illegitimate president.”

But, peace isn’t a money-maker for corrupt politicians, and in keeping with Democrat tradition, Biden backstabs our friends over, and over again.

