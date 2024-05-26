Joe Biden spends his Memorial Day weekend celebrating George Floyd

The Memorial Day weekend is on us, so quite a few people were surprised to see Joe Biden tweeting about this instead of our selfless servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice:

George Floyd should be alive. He deserved so much more.



Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death.



He changed the world.



Now, let's act in his memory. pic.twitter.com/uPSCkxFMRs — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2024

George Floyd? Who was never in the service, let alone someone who gave his life for his country?

He changed the world? If one could call it that. Most people don't see the riots and looting that followed his sadly predictable death with fentanyl in his system, complicated by his own decision to resist arrest as 'changing the world.' Is Biden telling the public to take fentanyl and to disobey police orders?

As for act in his memory, what again is the old fool talking about? Go rioting? Go looting? Expand DEI programs to unsustainable levels? Accuse all cops of racism to the point of cops retiring at their desks?

Nothing good came of the death of George Floyd, a career criminal whose death, while a tragedy for him, was a pretty preventable one. As for the public, his death and the radical response, driven to some extent by Cuban and Venezuelan agents, was a disaster.

Yet even though someone called May 25 "George Floyd Day," it's outrageous to see it cut into the Memorial Day weekend, which is a period of solemn observance for those servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for something good -- our country.

Biden's nattering on about Floyd at the most inappropriate of times calls to mind that he's been pretty hellish as commander in chief. He has yet to make right the COVID vaccine mandate which drove many topflight members of the service from the service. Military housing remains dilapidated, while military paychecks have been ravaged by Bidenflation.

Biden lost Afghanistan, leaving that country in shambles and in the hands of the Taliban while our enemies snickered. Worse still, thirteen U.S. servicemembers lost their lives at the hands of these monsters and Biden stared at his watch as their coffins were brought into the U.S. He silenced the families of these servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice at his State of the Union address. And as Memorial Day rolls around, he has yet to bring up these casualties of his military incompetence, who ought to be honored on Memorial Day.

He has since lost a major military base in Niger while U.S. troops were held hostage, gotten the U.S. mired in a war in Ukraine, and foolishly schemed to use the U.S. military to build a pier to Gaza for humanitarian aid has since seen broken off and fallen away and washed onto some Gaza beach, $350 million down the drain.

Memorial Day is a special day, it's not to honor veterans, or first responders, however worthy they genuinely are. It's to honor the fallen in U.S. wars and nothing else.

That Biden has yet to understand this, and instead demonstrates that it's somehow about George Floyd only goes to underscore how unfit he is as commander in chief.

Of course he knows it's Memorial Day. He'd just rather just pander to the woke and the black vote with this, the latter of which he is losing by huge percentages. On Memorial Day, he's out politically campaigning with a big pander instead of remembering the dead.

May this be his last Memorial Day with which he can offend us and insult our sacred national holiday.

Image: Twitter screen shot