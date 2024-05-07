Joe Biden’s official campaign chair offers insight into 2024 optimism: ‘We’re not selling hysteria’

Jen O’Malley Dillon (“J.O.D.”) is apparently a Democrat campaign superstar, being the “first woman” (whatever that means) to chair a “winning” (again, whatever that means) presidential campaign, and she’s feeling very optimistic about Joe Biden’s 2024 chances because as she said in a recent Vanity Fair interview piece, “we’re not selling hysteria.”

I beg your pardon?

Looks like it’s time to roll out the receipts—below are seven instances where the Democrats and their minions did in fact peddle panic as a campaign tactic.

🤡 Clown moment #1: Maxine Waters invoking the debunked “bloodbath” comments and asserting that “right-wing” psychopaths are “training up in the hills somewhere” to rain violence down on civilians should Biden “win” again. On Sunday, Waters appeared on an MSNBC segment where she said this, via a report at Fox News:

‘I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack. We need to know now, given that he is telling us there is going to be violence if he loses. We need to know what his plan is and how we are going to be protected,’ Waters said. … ‘You can’t trust anything that Donald Trump has to say. No matter if he loses, he is going to say it was fraud. He still has not accepted what happened in the last presidential election. We have to be very concerned about a former President of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a bloodbath, talking about perhaps there is going to be trouble. He said it in so many different ways,’ Waters said. She added, ‘We should take him seriously. This man does not believe in the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator. This is a dangerous human being. We have to know what our country is going to do to protect us from him.’

🤡 Clown moment #2: Hillary Clinton’s “Hitler was duly elected” comment. While speaking to her observations as a member of Barack Obama’s cabinet, Clinton discussed what it was like watching “duly elected” officials get into office and weaponize the government—before dropping the Adolf Hitler buzzword, and Donald Trump’s name shortly thereafter. Here’s what she said, via The Hill:

‘You could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected, right?’ Clinton said. ‘And so all of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies, would be like, OK, we’re going to shut this down.’ ‘Trump is telling us what he intends to do,’ Clinton continued. ‘Take him at his word.’

Clinton also described a Trump victory in 2024 as “the end of our country as we know it.”

🤡 Clown moment #3: Journalist Sophie Gilbert’s piece in The Atlantic which asserted that another Trump presidency would be “four more years of unchecked misogyny” in which women would “once again” be prime targets for lecherous men. (I thought “gender” was a “social construct” though?) Gilbert’s article is actually just one installment of a series put out by the magazine; here’s the “Editor’s Note” at the beginning of the essay to give you an idea:

This article is part of ‘If Trump Wins,’ a project considering what Donald Trump might do if reelected in 2024.

Weirdly, Gilbert’s scope did not include names like Juanita Broaddrick, Tara Reade, Monica Lewinsky, or Ashley Biden, and she also failed to highlight on the sex scandals of Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, Democrat donors Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, and Kevin Parker, just to name a few.

🤡 Clown moment #4: Bloomberg telling its readers not to panic… while spreading panic. See below:

Prospect of a Second Trump Term Demands Preparation, Not Panic A new season of Trump-presidency panic is upon us. And for good reason: Donald Trump could be re-elected in 2024….

🤡 Clown moment #5: J.O.D. being hysterical and hyperbolic in the very Vanity Fair interview she claims to not be “selling hysteria.” If Trump were to win, that means a loss of “the thing that matters most” to her, which is as she says, “a future for my kids.” Her kids will have no future if Trump wins? Are they aspiring to be pedophiles or government bureaucrats? I should think not, and therefore, of course they have a future in America.

🤡 Clown moment #6: Biden repeating the “dictator on Day One” disinformation narrative. Again, this was a joke, in which Trump said he’d be a “dictator” by taking unilateral (executive) actions on his first day in office… to secure the border and open up domestic energy production. Gee, what a lunatic.

🤡 Clown moment #7: House Democrat Jared Moskowitz announcing that Trump “would start World War III” if given the opportunity. Newsflash buddy, we’re at the precipice now: Ukraine is fixing to join NATO, a development which Russia correctly views as hostile; Iran has ramped up its attacks against Israel; Europe is totally overrun with war-hardened migrants from sub-Saharan Africa; the U.S. has millions of unvetted foreigners (many of whom turn out to be convicted terrorists, murderers, and pedophiles) loose in the interior; the world reserve currency is rapidly losing its value because of D.C.’s spending habits; economic issues like inflation and cost-of-living crises are gutting a number of nations in the West; America’s college campuses are engulfed in violent riots; China’s aggressions have hit new highs; and when asked about highly-sensitive foreign affairs, leading political figures of the world’s number one superpower either mumble incoherently or shout “shrimp and grits” to reporters:

Kamala Harris responds "Shrimp and Grits" when asked about her thoughts on Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/NTryUvUAFW — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) May 7, 2024

In contrast, Trump kept the world relatively peaceful, negotiating a historic deal between long-time enemy nations, and the U.S. dollar was strong—healthy and secure economies make for safe nations.

March of 2020 vs. March 2024.

Avg. Gas Price : $1.99 vs. $3.53

Avg. Mortgage Rate 3.59% vs. 7.02%

Food ⬆️ 22%

Rent ⬆️ 25%

Credit Card Debt up 47%

College Campuses are 🔥

And Kamala has Shrimp & Grits for lunch.



Why yes, Joe. America was better under President Trump!… pic.twitter.com/jFcQ44zsw6 — The REAL Politically Savvy 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) May 7, 2024

Is anyone else sick of this circus, or better yet, freak show? Because I certainly am.

Bring back President Trump now.



Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

