Joe Biden's bid to paint Trump as a Nazi again goes kaput

Despite the flashing of actual swastikas at pro-Hamas protests among the Dearborn set which votes Democrat, Joe Biden is determined to pin the 'Nazi' label on President Trump, which is falling flat.

He's done it at least once, errantly hammering over and over again the misheard, out-of-context "fine people" statement President Trump made about a riot. And in his raging warnings about Trump being a threat to 'democracy,' he's looked distinctly Hitlerian himself against a red backdrop.

But now he's trying to paint Trump as a Nazi based on fine print he found in a campaign ad, because he doesn't have much else to sell to voters.

Naturally, he's using TikTok to do it, according to the Daily Beast:

Biden’s TikTok shows him shaking his head as he apparently watches the offending video and then, in disbelief, asking someone out of shot: “Is this on his official account? Wow.” “A ‘unified Reich?,’” Biden continues in the clip. “That’s [Hitler’s] language. That’s not America’s. He cares about holding on to power. I care about you.” In the TikTok version of the video, the audio dips out when Biden says “Hitler,” and the subtitles for the sentence read: “That’s H!t1er’s language,” presumably in an effort to stop the video from potentially being flagged for its content.

Now the truth comes out that Trump is not a Nazi and the whole thing was little more than an editing error from a campaign staffer, not a big Nazi deathwish from the Trump administration.

Turns out the video was a purchased template and the young man who made the video, a freelance graphic designer named Enes Şimşek who lives near Istanbul, Turkey, has no interest in U.S. politics. He's an artist who creates video templates to sell, and no, that reference to 'Reich' didn't involve Nazis, it dated from newspaper clips from World War I.

The young man had made a vintage-style video template which could be edited with whatever political or other message a buyer might want to create for their own purposes, and someone from the Trump campaign bought the video for $21 to create an ad with his work, not noticing the 'Reich' word in the newsprint footage that Biden's operatives did.

Here's what really happened:

NEW: We tracked down the source of the “unified Reich” phrase in the now deleted Trump video. All signs point to it's inclusion being an oversight, not a fascist dog whistle.



It comes from a 30 year-old Turkish graphic designer who in 2023 randomly copy and pasted it as… pic.twitter.com/ugeoZlLxFl — Jon Sarlin (@jonsarlin) May 24, 2024

This cool, calm response from the designer is pure gold:

I asked Şimşek if he has a message to the American people pic.twitter.com/XMfEGC9VNq — Jon Sarlin (@jonsarlin) May 24, 2024

The phrase “unified Reich,” which appeared in a video posted by the Trump campaign and caused a firestorm of controversy, appears to have originated as placeholder text in a collection of video templates created in 2023 by a 30-year-old Turkish freelance graphic designer. The video, posted and subsequently removed by the Trump campaign earlier this week, included imagined headlines that newspapers might run if former President Donald Trump is reelected. Among them: “What’s next for America,” under which the fictional article displays language that many associate with Nazi Germany, including the phrase, “creation of a unified Reich.”

Which again, was Joe Biden's fictional take, that Trump somehow was a closet Nazi.

Every graphic designer worth his salt uses the Adobe suite of software and has an Adobe Behance page with which to show his work. Simsek was no exception. He wrote this in response to the controversy:

When I was doing this job, I never even thought that one day, such an event would happen. After all, I'm making a template and I set everything as changeable in terms of content. That's why I copied articles from here and there on the subject. I made this project 1 year ago. 2 days ago, this template was used as Trump's campaign video. I guess they forgot to change some of the text when they edited the project. And things grew very mad. This was a different memory for me. By the way, thank you to Trump for choosing my template.

If his English seems halting, as I noted yesterday, recall that Turkish is probably the hardest language for an English speaker to learn, and the reverse is also true.

Now as the mainstream press tries to make a big deal of this, and Joe Biden tries to sell Trump as a 'Nazi,' we learn the truth about the matter -- it was a mere copyediting error.

Once again, Biden botches the job again as his paint-Trump-as-a-Nazi effort falls flat. Presumably, he will repeat this lie again and again in an effort to make it stick, no matter how ridiculous and false it gets. No wonder voters can't stand him.

Image: Screen shot from CBS video, via YouTube