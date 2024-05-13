Jews are figuring out that Biden and the Democrats are not their friends

The Bible calls the Jews “a stiff-necked” people. (“The Lord also said to me, ‘I have seen this people, and they are indeed a stiff-necked people.’” Deuteronomy 9:13.) In other words, they’re stubborn, and nothing has been more stubborn than American Jews’ long-standing refusal to acknowledge the rising antisemitism in the heart of the Democrat party. Donald Trump’s pro-Israel record barely swayed them. However, Biden’s blatant anti-Israel policies, combined with the violent antisemitism in academia, may finally be doing the trick.

Traditionally, Jews have been second only to blacks in their fealty to the Democrat party. Many of them came from Tsarist Russia, which was fiercely antisemitic. Because the socialists were anti-tsarist, Jew naively assumed that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” And certainly, the Democrat party in the early part of the 20th century was more receptive to Jews than the Republican party.

After WWII, Jews fell for the most clever historic retrofit of the 20th century. They ignored that Hitler was a socialist, even though it was right there in the name (National Socialist Party). They accepted the post-WWII communist canard that “fascism” was a “right-wing” phenomenon and that Republicans were also “right-wing.”

In fact, “right-wing” and “left-wing” historically had no place in America. They refer to the two sides of the French Revolution, both of which were totalitarian. America’s Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights, was set up to be a bulwark against totalitarianism.

Image: Final solution sign at Columbia (cropped). This is what Jews fear most. X screen grab.

The question in America has never been about dueling totalitarian ideologies. It’s always been about more liberty versus less liberty. And what the stiff-necked Jews didn’t realize as they struggled to find the political party that would protect them from the next Holocaust is that the more liberty-oriented a society, the less antisemitic it is.

Another aspect of the Jews’ stiff-necked loyalty to the Democrat party is the Jews’ equally stiff-necked loyalty to academia. Beginning in the early years of the 20th century, Jews, who are “the people of the Book,” understood that academic success would be their way out of the tenements.

Jews sent their children to college at a rate unprecedented until the Chinese and East Asian Indians put their feet on the same path. Eventually, even the Ivy Leagues were forced to end their quotas against Jews.

In almost all American Jewish households, every adult member is a college graduate, with each subsequent generation more radicalized than the one that came before. For sixty years, Jews have been drinking deeply from the leftism that permeates academia. They are in the forefront of the ideology and seated in the front of every classroom. I think that’s very sad, but it’s also the truth. (It’s also why we’re seeing East Asian Indians shift left in their politics as they go through the same radicalizing process.)

But the one thing that dogs the Jews, always, is their fear of another Holocaust. Ultimately, it overrides all other considerations, and what they’re finally figuring out is that it’s the Democrat party that is actively calling for their deaths on college campuses and passively planning for their deaths via Joe Biden’s pro-Hamas and pro-Iran policies. And so—finally—the stiff-necked people may be coming around:

Republicans looking to recapture the Senate in November have said that an apparently accelerating shift among Jewish voters from the Democrats to the GOP could significantly boost their candidates in battleground races. Voting data going back to 1912 compiled by the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise show a marked shift in Jewish voting beginning with the 2016 presidential balloting as Republican Donald Trump won 26 percent, compared with the average of 23.75 percent for the four previous GOP presidential candidates. President Trump increased his share of the Jewish vote by an additional 4 points to 30 percent in 2020. [snip] Republican campaign strategists have said that the evidence is still mostly anecdotal, but they’ve said the shifting among Jewish voters is a major plus heading into the 2024 Senate campaigns, made even more intense by the sudden explosion of openly anti-Semitic campus protests and President Biden’s vacillating support of Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 Israelis. [snip] Republican Jewish Coalition Senior Political Director Sam Markstein told The Epoch Times: “Where the numbers get really interesting is in the battleground states like Florida where Trump got almost 45 percent of the Jewish vote and states like Georgia where he got 50 percent, and then in other states, you see in 2022 in the exit polling [former Rep.] Lee Zeldin got 46 percent of the Jewish vote in New York [running for governor] and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) got about the same amount. So the numbers in key states are moving in the right direction.”

My own anecdotal evidence certainly suggests the same. On a pro-Israel, Democrat-run Jewish Facebook group to which I belong, the posts are getting increasingly hostile to academia, to Biden, and even to the idea of leftism altogether. Indeed, I never thought I’d see the day that this kind of meme would come from a Jewish Democrat:

Internet meme; creator unknown despite a Google image search.

Although the number of Muslims in the U.S. is growing fast (and will grow faster if Biden has his way), as of 2020, Jews still outnumbered Muslims (2.4% of the population versus 1.1% of the population). By putting all his eggs in the Muslim basket, Biden may have committed a fatal election error...or at least, I hope he has.