James Carville lashes out and blames bad poll numbers on poor ‘messaging’

James Carville and other Democrat strategists have obviously seen the polls, because they’re sounding the alarm on the massive and historic political shifts—the Democrat party is losing their support, while President Trump’s popularity surges. But, of course to Carville and his colleagues, it’s not a policy problem but a messaging problem. From a report at the New York Post:

Democratic strategist James Carville blasts own party — again: ‘Messaging is full of s–t’ Carville, who helped run Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 White House campaign, ripped into national Democrats as polls continue to show President Biden struggling in his likely rematch with former President Donald Trump. ‘We keep wondering why these young people are not coming home to the Democrats,’ Carville, 79, said in a video episode of his Politicon podcast. ‘Why are blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democrat messaging is full of s–t, that’s why.’

No Mr. Carville, the problem is the radically destructive policies to destroy and remake America. Yet we don’t hear many supposed journalists or other Democrats ask for a change in policies; they just seek to destroy Trump with fictitious crimes or lies and run interference on behalf of the Democrats to sanitize the truth. They pretend they care about misinformation from AI, or Russia and China, but they willingly spread misinformation every day. For example:

The Democrats don’t actually want to change the policy of letting in millions of illegals, or Joe Biden would reimplement all the Trump EOs he undid at the outset of his tenure, but the media claim the the Republicans are to blame for failed legislative “immigration reform.”

The Democrats don’t want any limits on abortions, but the media pretend this is a moderate position.

They Democrats don’t want to get rid of the radical DAs that free career criminals to roam the streets, but the media say crime is decreasing.

The Democrats block poor and minority children from having opportunities to attend better schools, but the media accuse Republicans of sabotaging education.

The Democrats force girls and women to compete against and share private spaces with biological men, but the media pretend they are the pro-woman party.

The Democrats enact policies that enslave more people to government handouts, but the media claim that the Democrats care about the poor having opportunities to move up the economic ladder, which is why they support student loan forgiveness, reparations, “free” healthcare, “anti-poverty” programs, or universal basic income. For sixty years, these policies have essentially encouraged the breakup of families and single parenthood. These policies do not reduce the wealth gap, they lead to generational poverty.

The Democrats prioritize the destruction of reliable and reasonably priced energy, but the media assert that they are focused on reducing inflation and caring for the environment.

The media continually pretend that Democrat policies are progressive, yet in reality the result of “progress” is... a whole lot of regression.

