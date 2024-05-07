Inconvenient truths: A few things exposing the lie that humans and our use of natural resources controls the climate

The idea that humans and our use of natural resources controls global temperatures is an absolute farce, and the list below includes just a few examples as evidence.

Cicadas: Scientists can accurately predict that these little creatures emerge every 13 or 17 years, and the cycle doesn’t change. Scientists have determined that the bugs come out when the ground hits 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the Earth really were getting substantially warmer, wouldn’t these patterns be greatly affected? Wouldn’t the bugs come out earlier in abnormally warm years, or be thrown into disarray? After all, the cicada, with an extremely small brain, determines when it comes out based on temperature. Yet, Britannica says they emerge like “clockwork”:

The 17-year cicadas are species of periodical cicadas, a group of homopterans with the longest known insect life cycle. The largest brood makes its appearance every 17 years, like clockwork, in the northeastern quarter of the United States.

“Clockwork” certainly implies a homeostatic environment, and regularity.

El Niño and La Niña: These natural climate cycles come cyclically and naturally. They are not affected by our use of gas-powered vehicles or appliances, and they will not be reduced if we are forced to switch to the flammable pollutant, lithium.

Hurricane seasons: As it always has been, it goes from June 1st to November 30th. Every once in a while one will form in May but that is extremely rare.

The “extraordinarily destructive” and “deadliest” hurricane season was… the 1780 Atlantic hurricane season. This was long before humans used crude oil for nearly everything (plastic, energy, transport, mining, etc.) and drove cars, and when the global population was much lower. It even occurred during a global cooling period.

Floods: If you look at the worst floods in history, very few are recent. They occur cyclically and naturally.

At one point, the land mass we know as Great Britain was connected to continental Europe in a land bridge that is known as Doggerland, but then huge floods altered the landscape. The Smithsonian explains it like this:

Study Rewrites History of Ancient Land Bridge Between Britain and Europe New research suggests that climate change, not a tsunami, doomed the now-submerged territory of Doggerland[.] … According to their revised history, the study’s authors estimate that by about 9,000 years ago, rising sea levels linked to climate change had already reduced Doggerland to a collection of islands. … By about 7,000 years ago, the study suggests, Doggerland would have been long gone, completely submerged by rising sea levels.

Of course, the last “climate change” occurrence was in 7,000 B.C., which isn’t exactly during the age of oil or “overpopulation.”

The Sahara Desert used to get plenty of rainfall and could feed the people who lived there, but for several thousand years it has been in a drought:

As little as 6,000 years ago, the vast Sahara Desert was covered in grassland that received plenty of rainfall, but shifts in the world’s weather patterns abruptly transformed the vegetated region into some of the driest land on Earth. A Texas A&M university researcher is trying to uncover the clues responsible for this enormous climate transformation – and the findings could lead to better rainfall predictions worldwide.

Humans clearly had nothing to do with this transformation.

Something that never seems to influence most of the media, Democrats, and other green pushers are… facts! No matter how wrong their dire predictions have been, they keep lying, and claim that the science is settled. They falsely call people who tell the truth that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally “climate change deniers” to disparage and silence them.

These skulls full of mush on college campuses that are chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” have also been indoctrinated about climate change. They have been taught not to ask questions or to do research. They have been intentionally dumbed down.

Politicians and bureaucrats, who pretend they can control temperatures within one degree forever, can’t even control people enough to allow peace on college campuses. They can’t even control the inflation they created!

There is no scientific data that shows a link between temperatures and our use of oil, coal, and natural gas—and this intentional destruction of progress by power-hungry politicians and bureaucrats must be stopped before it is too late.

Democrats are referred to as progressive, but there is nothing forward-looking about trying to move the country backward by essentially outlawing the use of oil and other natural resources which have greatly improved our quality and length of life. That is committing economic suicide.

Democrats should be called the Luddite party instead of the progressive party.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.