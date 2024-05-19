Importing terror

Just who are the “Palestinians?” Who are the people living in Gaza? Ethnically, they’re from a variety of local tribes, many from Jordan, and virtually all are Muslim, George W. Bush’s “religion of peace.” Most, at least ¾, are either Islamists or unabashed supporters of Islamists, in this case Hamas. In other words, most Gazans are Islamist terrorists dedicated to the extermination of every Jew and every infidel, which is us.

Not many understand Muslims willing to live in peace with the peoples of other faiths are not following the intent or letter of their faith. Islam does not proselytize; it conquers, forcing others to accept Islam or slavery. Islam views women as property, and has no tolerance. In their societies there is no DEI; they’re all dead.

Palestinian children are indoctrinated from birth to hate Jews and to believe their highest accomplishment in life is to murder Jews—and infidels—and to die in Jihad—holy war. Their “leaders” pay the families of martyrs—“pay to slay.” Billions upon billions in aide poured into Gaza have gone into the pockets of Hamas leaders, the building of terror tunnels and the purchase of weapons.

We now know many “average” Gazans accompanied Hamas terrorists in their October 7 raid into Israel, where they looted and committed atrocities. They also kidnapped Israelis and Americans, and have served as their captors since. To find much more on Islamists, go here.

Keep in mind the Jordanians and Egyptians are refusing to allow any Gazans onto their territory. They know them all too well and want nothing to do with them. Which is why, of course, the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) wants to bring them to America:

Graphic: X Screenshot

In recent weeks, the documents show, senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents. One of those proposals involves using the decades-old United States Refugee Admissions Program to welcome Palestinians with U.S. ties who have managed to escape Gaza and enter neighboring Egypt, according to the inter-agency planning documents. Top U.S. officials have also discussed getting additional Palestinians out of Gaza and processing them as refugees if they have American relatives, the documents show. The plans would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to welcome large numbers of people from Gaza. Those who pass a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings would qualify to fly to the U.S. with refugee status, which offers beneficiaries permanent residency, resettlement benefits like housing assistance and a path to American citizenship.

On May 18, I posted “Terror Alert!" It’s the story of our anti-American State Department, finally issuing a warning to the effect that traveling overseas while American isn’t exactly safe. Of course, neither is living in an America with open borders, as I noted in January in Terrorist attacks in America; for what are they waiting?

Since then, we know thousands, even tens of thousands, of probable terrorists from around the globe have swarmed over our borders. The MMPA has been willing to admit some are on Terror Watch Lists, but far more than they’ve caught are “got aways,” people they saw running into America, but didn’t contact. Far more were never seen as they infiltrated.

We also know thousands of military aged Chinese males, almost surely members of the Chinese military, have also been admitted. They’re stopped, briefly questioned, whatever information they provide is accepted, and they’re turned loose into America. Many are flown or bussed, at our expense, wherever they prefer to go. The MMPA is not telling us what happened to those on the Terrorist Watch Lists. Were they jailed? Deported? Flown wherever they wanted? We don’t have a need to know.

The MMPA has also admitted more than 100 instances of Chinese spies trying to breach our CONUS (Continental United States) military installations.

And if that were not enough, our feckless FBI Director, Christopher Wray, is more or less constantly warning of an unprecedented internal terrorist threat. That means he, and the rest of the MMPA, know we’re going to be hit, repeatedly and badly.

Understanding this, why would any sane person want to import Islamist terrorists we know live to murder Jews and Infidels? That’s rather the point; no sane person would. Unfortunately, the MMPA hates America and Americans as much as Islamists do.

Have they already imported such people into America? Considering it took years for them to admit they’d been flying hundreds of thousands of illegals into America, bet on it. Bet too, on American blood flowing in the streets in the near future.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.