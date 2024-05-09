Illegals in Denver issue the city a list of 13 'demands' for services

Ready for the day's chutzpah?

According to Fox 31, illegals camping out near train tracks and under a bridge in violation of city code have issued the city a list of 13 demands for free services as "conditions" for their getting the heck out:

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of migrants staying at an encampment in Denver sent a list of demands to the mayor’s desk. That group said if their demands are met, they will voluntarily stay in city-funded shelters and leave their encampment where families, including young children, still live in tents. The migrants have been lobbied by Denver Human Services to get off the street and into shelters — an offer that remains, according to city officials. But they are holding out and said the city has reneged on its deal with them, while the city maintains it will continue to offer services to migrants that choose shelter over encampments. “The camp as a collective came up with a list of demands,” V Reeves, a migrant advocate, said.

The actual list, according to the New York Post, is here:

Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals — rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc. … Also people will not be punished for bringing in & eating outside food. Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever — we are not in the military, we’re civilians. Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed. All will receive the same housing support that has been offered to others. They cannot kick people out in 30 days without something stable established. There needs to be a clear, just process before exiting someone for any reason — including verbal, written & final warnings. All shelter residents will receive connection to employment support, including work permit applications for those who qualify. Consultations for each person/family with a free immigration lawyer must be arranged to discuss/progress their cases, & then the City will provide on-going legal support in the form of immigration document clinics & including transportation to relevant court dates. The City will provide privacy for families/individuals within the shelter. No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7 — we are not criminals & won’t be treated as such. Transportation for all children to & from their schools will be provided until they finish in 3 weeks. No separating families, regardless of if family members have children or not. The camp will stay together. The City must schedule a meeting with the Mayor & those directly involved in running the Newcomer program ASAP to discuss further improvements & ways to support migrants. The City must provide all residents with a document signed by a City official in English & Spanish with all of these demands that includes a number to call to report mistreatment.

Not even the snowflakes of Columbia and UCLA and Princeton have that kind of nerve.

But these jackasses, who are in the U.S. illegally and abusing the asylum system by filing phony asylum claims and clogging up the system, are now feeling high and mighty and aggrieved enough to start issuing demands of the city. For them, just being some place they aren't allowed to be is always proof they can demand more.

These guys don't even have a right to be in this country, yet here we are, illegals issuing demands to city officials for what they want, how they want it, and if officials don't play ball, they'll stay where they are, stinking up the joint and ruining Denver residents' quality of life.

The Post notes that Denver is awash with 40,000 illegals, more per capita than any other city in the U.S. When I flew to Michigan a couple years ago for a funeral, I saw hordes of illegals getting on the same plane I began my flight on in San Diego, all of them bound for Denver,. where a stopover was planned. The travel routes to Denver for illegals are very well established.

But where does the sense of entitlement come from? The Post report suggests that NGOs may be involved, coaching illegals on how to issue political demands to authorities. But the entitlement mentality also comes from these illegals' homes. In Venezuela, for example, the late, unlamented dictator, Hugo Chavez, insisted that housing was 'a right, not a privilege' and never mind about who pays. That's what many of these migrants grew up hearing, and it's not just Venezuela where that message has been heard among the shantytown dwellers of the hemisphere.

It goes to show the broad problem of treating illegals as if they are legals. Once they get a sense that they are legal, which the NGOs such as Catholic Charities tell them (and their potential donors) that they are, they rapidly morph into political pressure groups and then commence with issuing demandsongovernment as if they were the same free people living in the free society that is the U.S., with the full rights of citizens. No gratitude necessary, it's all about rights and grievances at that point. One can only imagine if they tried this in some other country that doesn't attract illegals as to what the response would be.

Obviously, they are doing this because they can, and because they expect the city to cave as they always do. In Denver, which is run by leftists, they are very likely to cave in to every demand, bankrupting their city and shutting down citizen services just a little further. Yet there's nothing to negotiate here, they need to get off that land and into shelters, which shouldn't even be offered at all, but that's Denver.

The bottom line is that they not only have no right to occupy the bridges, they have no right to be in the U.S. for even one second. That Joe Biden keeps letting them in, pays off NGOs to encourage them to make demands, hands them free food, which is never good enough, and offers weak city officials act like they've got something to negotiate with these invaders is amazing -- an absolute formula for more of it, until the illegals have the citizenship, voting rights, and free taxpayer cash in their hands.

This group needs to be swept out fast and jailed for code violations at a minimum, or all the city is going to get is more of it. Rest assured, Denver officials will bow down and ensure that they get more of it.

Image: Screen shot from Fox31 video, via YouTube