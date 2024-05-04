Illegals fly Florida

On April 30, Illegals fly free—and secretly, was posted at American Thinker. It’s the tale of the Biden Administration flying unvetted illegals directly across our “secure” and “closed” borders into America at taxpayer expense. Illegals apply and are approved via an app specially written to circumvent immigration law. Most government produced software fails miserably, but they got this one right.

It was, until recently, a more than top-secret program, and planes loaded with illegals landed, during the night, at airports across America. Now we know more, including where those illegals have been landing.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data is revealing the more than 45 cities in the U.S. that hundreds of thousands of migrants have flown into via a controversial parole program for four nationalities — with the vast majority entering the U.S. via airports in Florida. During an eight-month period from January through August 2023, roughly 200,000 migrants flew into the U.S. via the program. Of those, 80% of them, (161,562) arrived in the state of Florida in four cities: Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa Bay, according to DHS data obtained via a subpoena by the House Homeland Security Committee and provided to Fox News. The policy was first announced for Venezuelans in October 2022, which allowed a limited number to fly or travel directly into the U.S. as long as they had not entered illegally, had a sponsor in the U.S. already, and passed certain biometric and biographical vetting. The program does not itself facilitate flights, and migrants are responsible for their own travel.

Nonsense. All of this is done online though a DHS app. As with virtually every illegal, there is no way to verify the identities of any of these people, nor can they be checked for criminal records. As to “biometric” vetting, double nonsense. How do you vet, via an app, anyone? How can you tell if a photo they sent is actually them, or if any other data relates to them? And if data from their country of origin is available, how can it be trusted? It’s highly likely these are people their regimes want to send anywhere else, and particularly America where they can do damage to the hated Americans. And sponsors? No doubt various America-hating NGOs have long lists of such “sponsors,” existing or fictional (likely the latter) the Biden DHS is more than happy to credit.

These are the four countries involved known so far:

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

Cuba? Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) hate Cubans that want to immigrate because they’re anti-communists, love America and want to assimilate; they want to become Americans. What’s most likely is these particular Cubans are regime-approved infiltrators, ready to perform or support acts of sabotage and terror against Americans.

And Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti? There must be, if only by process of elimination, some decent people living in those places, people who might want to assimilate, who have the ability to contribute to America rather than live here parasitically, but what are the odds those are the people those countries are allowing out?

Notice which state has been the primary recipient of this immigration largess:

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

That’s right: Florida. Surely the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) wouldn’t do that on purpose? They’d never do that as a means of punishing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Floridians for not only refusing to turn blue, but for serving as one of the primary free states to which refugees from blue states flee? They’d certainly not do that out of rage over how successful Florida has been in suing D/s/c mandates and opposing the federal government—would they? They’re not political and vindictive, are they?

Americans have become so used to the MMPA serially violating the Constitution and the law in general little surprises them, but this too is a direct violation of American immigration law, and a violation of Joe Biden’s oath to see the law is faithfully executed. Of course, virtually everything Biden’s handlers have done in relation to immigration is a violation of immigration law, national sovereignty and security.

These unidentifiable illegals are getting a free ride, not only across our border, but anywhere else in the country they wish to travel. Contrast that with Americans stranded in hostile foreign countries who have to fork over payment in advance to reserve a seat on the far too few American flights out when the State Department screws up another country and is forced by public outrage to acknowledge they’ve left hundreds, even thousands, of additional Americans behind in mortal danger.

And now they want to do the same for Palestinians, some 80% of whom are Islamists. But that’s another article.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.