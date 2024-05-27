II/TIPP poll shows Americans back Israel's bid to destroy Hamas and oppose a Palestinian state

When you first heard of the massacres of October 7, what was the first thing that came to mind?

If you're like me, you might have thought: Haven't we had enough of this crap for one lifetime?

Terrorists commit unspeakable atrocities on innocent people going about their business, dance around with glee, preening and parading for the cameras and waving their guns, and then use the whole ugly specter recruit more gooberheads just like themselves to go out and commit more atrocities.

It's disgusting. We saw it with al-Qaida, we saw it with ISIS, now we see it with Hamas. How much more of this is going to come? Enough is enough.

A new poll from Issues & Insights and TIPP show that most Americans appear to feel the same way.

According to Terry Jones, writing for TIPP's website:

The national online poll, taken from May 1-3, asked 1,435 adults the following question: "Do you support or oppose Israel taking tough actions, such as eliminating Hamas to ensure its security within its borders?" Of those responding, 54% said they either "strongly" supported (29%) taking such action, or "somewhat" supported it (25%). By contrast, only 21% said they either "strongly" opposed (9%) or "somewhat" opposed (12%) Israel's fight (the poll has a margin of error of +/-2.7 percentage points). Overall, 24% described themselves as "not sure," a sign that many Americans have yet to fully sort out the issues involved.

And yes, more than two-thirds of Republicans supported this fight to get rid of these terrorists and just under half of Democrats did, which is still a sizable number. Only about a quarter of Democrats actually oppose Israel's war.

What's more, Americans oppose a Palestinian state. That bunch is not ready to have their own state. They had their chance with a self-governing state dating from 2005, they elected terrorists, what happened happened, so let's just say they blew it. No state for them, not until their values change and their education system is reformed so that Jew-hate isn't the only thing they teach in their miserable schools. Common sense says you punish terrorism to get less of it. You don't reward terrorism so as to get more of it.

All in all, it's a striking contrast to what we read in the press. That's because so many of our elites -- in the CIA, among the campus protestors, and at various museums and other government agencies, are loud and proud about supporting Hamas and opposing Israel. Remember this CIA charmer with the crazy eyes? She's not the only one.

Yet that's the demographic Joe Biden is going for as he tailors U.S. policy to satisfy them in time for elections. He's taking a namby pamby stance on Israel, going hot, going cold, and in the end, advocating for the tired status quo, which is to say, that Hamas can stay where it is and keep doing what it's doing, while the reward of a state is on the table.

It really is a dramatic report, because so much of the media coverage would have you think that the public is against the Israel war based on campus protests and indeed favors a Palestinian state.

We have seen some European states such as Spain, Ireland and Norway move to support a Palestinian state. Spain is famous for caving when confronted by terrorist violence as they did in 2004 when they elected an antiwar socialist just days after al-Qaida launched a terrorist attack on their trains in Madrid, killing nearly 200. Norway has been out of it for years on the peacenik track, and Ireland is just a sad story.

But the U.S. is not them. We have lived through terrorism, too, and know at least something of what Israel is going through. Most Americans see Israel as an ally and Hamas as evil. That's as it should be. It's heartening to see that the efforts of Hamas and their elitist allies are going nowhere here in the states. We've seen this act before and have the graves to go to on Memorial Day as a result.

Biden, though, seems oblivious of this reality, and TIPP points out ways it could swing the election.

Image: TIPP, by permission