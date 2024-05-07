« New York judge threatens to go banana republic on Trump over gag orders | Bernie Sanders wants to raise your prescription costs »
May 7, 2024
I guess that's why the Obama girls didn't go to Chicago schools
How crazy are things in the Windy City? Well, this is what the teacher's union is looking for:
The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is negotiating a new contract with the public schools system and is understood to be calling for an extra $50 billion to pay for wage hikes as well as other demands such as fully paid abortions for its members, new migrant services and facilities and a host of LGBT-related requirements and training in schools.To put the figure into context, the total base tax receipts for the state of Illinois last year were $50.7 billion.The incredible demands are being made despite its members delivering underwhelming results for its students, with only 21 percent of the city’s eighth graders being proficient readers, according to the last Nation’s Report Card, which provides national results about students’ performance.The union’s demands have not been made public but a leaked document sheds light on the eye-popping demands.
To be fair, we will wait for the union to make their demands public but I wouldn't be surprised if this is what they are asking for.
After all, who cares about math and reading scores as long as the city pays for abortions? Who cares about literacy as long as the drag queens can put on a show for our six-year-olds? And who cares about learning the alphabet as long as they know the big five: LGBTQ? And what do migrant services have to do with the public schools?
Like Barack and Michelle Obama, most parents will move their kids out of Chicago's public schools. In the meantime, the collapse of Chicago's public schools will continue damaging a generation of minority students.
Image: U.S. government photo, via RawPixel // CC0 public domain