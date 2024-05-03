Here comes help to understand Biden’s evil approach to the Israel-Hamas war

We’ve all seen how Biden has been trying to manage Israel’s war against Hamas—and he’s been doing so in a way that hampers Israel’s ability to fight an openly genocidal enemy. The question is why he’s doing this. I know that I have inchoate ideas about Obama’s Iran policy and Biden’s long-standing animosity toward Israel, but Lee Smith drills deeper and comes up with something even more disturbing...and manifestly true.

The Tablet article is entitled, “Saving Hamas: The Palestinian terror organization refuses to release hostages while clinging to its last stronghold in Rafah. So why is the Biden administration throwing the full weight of the U.S. government at Israel to prevent it from routing Hamas?” The first two paragraphs clearly explain the essay’s premise:

Reports are circulating that the Israelis are planning an operation in Rafah to eliminate the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza. If so, the Netanyahu government will be acting against the very public wishes of the Biden administration, which has spent the last half year moving heaven and earth to save a terrorist organization from destruction. Bizarrely, the White House’s statements and actions show that Hamas’ survival is more important than the security of a traditional American partner, Israel; more crucial to American interests than the preservation of the U.S.-led order of the Middle East; more precious than the dozens of American lives that Hamas ended on Oct. 7; more valuable than however many Americans and Israelis are still alive in the terror army’s tunnels. Why? As the money and prestige that the U.S. has invested month after month in protecting Hamas demonstrate, the Biden administration sees the terror group as a valuable asset.

So many essays start out this well and then fall down on the job. Smith doesn’t make that mistake. In a beautifully organized series of paragraphs, Smith provides example after example of pro-Hamas, anti-Israel steps the Biden administration has taken, beginning the day after the October 7 massacre, when Secretary of State Blinken was already calling for a ceasefire—as in, Hamas gets to break a ceasefire and sadistically slaughter Jews, but Israel should be handcuffed before she can retaliate.

Smith goes on from there, reciting chapter and verse about the Biden administration’s efforts, both subtle and overt, to throttle Israel’s ability to fight a terrorist organization on her doorstep. And lest anyone think I’m exaggerating about the organization’s explicit plans to exterminate the Jews living in their ancestral homeland (land that Muslims and Arabs later colonized), here’s a reminder of Hamas rhetoric, which Hamas has repeatedly paired with equally violent action:

Ahmad Bahr, former Deputy Speaker, Hamas Parliament: “Kill them all without leaving a single one.” (2012) Fathi Hamad, Senior Hamas official: “You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing.” (2019) Sheikh Hamad al-Regeb: “Bring annihilation upon the Jews. Paralyze them, destroy their entity.” (2023) and, Yaya Sinwar, at this writing crawling through sewers in Gaza, announcing that Hamas is winning the war: “We’ll take down the border and tear their hearts from their bodies.” (2018)

Having proven repeatedly the Biden administration’s pro-Hamas slant, Smith moves on to explain who the self-identified Palestinians are, separate from their genocidal antisemitic proclivities: They are terrorists. I know that sounds obvious, but many people have lost sight of what that means. Smith carefully explains how the Palestinians have been violent guns for hire who serve anti-Western despots around the world.

From there, it’s a short but important step to explaining Obama’s relationship with Iran, Israel, and other Middle Eastern nations, along with his problematic approach to the West Bank and Gaza. While Trump effectively halted Obama’s policies, Biden has slavishly returned to them.

But here’s the kicker: It’s not just hatred for Israel or love for Iran that’s driving the Obama and Biden train. There’s more...but you have to click on over to Tablet to get the stunning denouement.

Image: Internet meme; creator unknown