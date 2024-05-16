Harrison Butker, supervillain. He needs to be fired from the NFL and canceled from the world. If you haven’t heard, his crime was giving a commencement address at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas. In that address, he unapologetically stood up for traditional Catholic values.

If you read the internet, he is misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ, homophobic, sexist, and a myriad of other generic insults. The solution to his “intolerance” is to cancel him. There are petitions to remove him from the NFL (so much for tolerance), and have the college refund all female students for their education (because the solution to hearing a challenging speech should be a full educational refund).

It took about five minutes to grow tired of the cancelists going full apocalypse, so I decided to sit down and listen to and read his entire address. And the reactions are a microcosm of the problems plaguing the world. There is not a single thing in his address that is contrary to Church teaching. The Catholic church has clear stances on IVF, homosexual activity (and any sexual activity outside of the marital covenant), abortion, and most of the other issues he covered. So I guess what the mainstream media is saying is, “Go to your Catholic college and get your education, but don’t you dare ever embrace the teachings of that religion, or we will cancel you.”

In regards to women, they (the lamestreamers) are saying he is calling for women to be barefoot and pregnant, reinventing The Handmaid’s Tale. So let us look at his words:

For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you, how many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.

Wow, just wow! What a jerk! He acknowledged that many women are going to lead successful careers, but talked about being excited to be a parent, then stressed how important that was in his personal life. I can see why he should be canceled. It seems almost like he really believes in traditional values and was fortunate enough to have a marriage that allows for that. I mean, he got choked up talking about his wife and her importance in his life. Do we really want a bunch of men who care about their wives, and a bunch of women who care about their children and families running around this world? God knows where that might lead.

So to all those who want to cancel Harrison Butker for his commencement address, I advise you to read/listen to the whole address with honesty and openness. And for those who still want him canceled, you may want to start checking all the posts on your social media, because I would venture that many of you are far more deserving of cancellation.

Congratulations Harrison Butker, on a job well done. You spoke truth, and the world hates you for it. You are following in the tough footsteps of our Lord.

