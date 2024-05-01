Hard to be a woman south of the border

According to new figures from the Mexican Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System’s (SESNSP) monthly report on gender violence in Mexico, six women were murdered per day on average during March 2024.

With 200 intentional homicides committed against women in March, alongside the respective 200 and 221 incidents recorded in January and February, Mexico registered a total of 621 murders during the first quarter of 2024.

Despite March’s slight decline in homicide figures, the number of women killed by manslaughter rose 41 percent from February to March from a reported 226 manslaughter incidents to 320.

The data placed the majority of victims as over 18, with the homicides concentrated throughout the State of Mexico (Edoméx), Baja California, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Chihuahua, Michoacán and Jalisco.

Meanwhile, Colima, Baja California and Guanajuato topped the list of most intentional homicides against women per capita across the country.

Likewise, the SESNSP report found that intentional injuries against women, kidnappings, family violence, gender violence and sexual assault against women also increased in March.