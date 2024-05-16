Great shortstops and now swimmers?

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City took illegal immigration to another level. Who knew that this whole thing could get any crazier? I guess that the Trump "hush money" trial is not the only farce floating in New York.

Here is the story:

New York Mayor Eric Adams has just the job for the city's growing legions of illegal aliens, many of whom were bussed or flown in from distant locations like Texas where the illegal situation is far worse. But before I tell you what it is, I'm going to ask you to sit down and swallow that sip of coffee because I don't have the budget to replace everybody's keyboards. Ready? OK. Adams on Tuesday said the illegals should be hired as lifeguards -- the city has quite a shortage -- because “they’re excellent swimmers."

Wait a minute -- I thought that Venezuelans were great shortstops and the women were top Miss Universe candidates. I've got the evidence: Luis Aparicio, Omar Vizquel, and lots more. Have you checked the Miss Venezuela candidates over the years? They lead the league with those beauties from down there.

What gave the mayor the idea that these people could swim? He was the same man who said migrants would wreck the city and got no backlash from the media. I guess Democrats can say those things and the media just forgets about it.

On a serious note, whatever happened to young men who served as lifeguard over the years? It was a decent job, as my son told me. I did it for a week and watching all those girls in their Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikinis. It reminded us that boys and girls were different and nobody questioned it.

As for the mayor, I feel his pain specially having to work with the City Council and state legislature in Albany.

