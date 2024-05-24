Gov. Kathy Hochul exposes her contempt for Americans, calling Trump supporters ‘clowns’

Yesterday, Donald Trump had an epic rally in the Bronx, a mainly-minority Democrat enclave in New York. Not only was the attendance off the charts, but it also rattled New York’s Democrat establishment. We know that because NY’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul lost control of herself and called Trump supporters “clowns.”

The Bronx is one of New York City’s five boroughs. As of 2021, it was only 14.3% white. Mostly, the Bronx is Hispanic (56.4%) and black (33.8%), along with a handful of Asians. This visualizes the Bronx population:

Image by Noahnmf. CC BY-SDA 4.0.

The Bronx has long been an unabashedly Democrat stronghold. In 1980, even as New York state broke with its long Democrat-voting history and went all in for Ronald Reagan, the Bronx supported Jimmy Carter (64%). The same thing happened in 1984, as New York again voted for Reagan and the Bronx backed Mondale (66%).

The Bronx’s Democrat loyalty has continued unabated since then. In the list below, you can see how the intensity of support for Democrats hasn’t just been stable but has grown over the decades:

In 1988, Michael Dukakis got 73.2% of Bronx votes

In 1992, Bill Clinton got 73.7% of Bronx votes

In 1996, Bill Clinton got 85.8% of Bronx votes

In 2000, Al Gore got 86.3% of Bronx votes

In 2004, John Kerry got 82.8% of Bronx votes (showing that even ardent Dems struggled with Kerry)

In 2008, Barack Obama got 88.7% of Bronx votes

In 2012, Barack Obama got 91.5% of Bronx votes

In 2016, Hillary Clinton got 88.5% of Bronx votes (because no one would ever beat Obama at his peak)

In 2020, Joe Biden got 83.3% of Bronx votes (a very respectable showing for a reanimated corpse)

There are two takeaways from those numbers. First, there isn’t a snowball’s chance in H-E-double toothpicks (as Radar O’Reilly used to say) that Trump or any other Republican can carry the Bronx in our lifetime. Second, it’s a complete waste of time for a Republican to campaign in the Bronx.

However, when you’re Donald Trump and are trapped every day in a Manhattan courtroom during a kangaroo trial, you can’t let the obvious limit you. Instead, even though you’re the Republican candidate, you head out for a campaign appearance...in the Bronx. After all, Trump is a Queens native, so all of New York City is his stomping ground. Why shouldn’t he show up in the Bronx?

The permit for the event anticipated 3,500 attendees. Instead, estimates put the attendance at between 25,000 and 35,000 attendees. I can’t find the tweet right now, but at least disgruntled Democrats immediately pointed out that a lot of those attending the rally were white, meaning that it wasn’t Bronx residents who were showing up.

There’s undoubtedly truth to that statement. But what has Democrats terrified is that, if one looks at the footage, the crowd wasn’t only white. There was a sizable minority population there, meaning that Bronx residents (as well as minorities from elsewhere in New York) went to a Trump rally. These short videos highlight the fact that, contrary to what the drive-by media wishes were true, this was not a skillfully disguised Klan event:

Regime Media will never show you these images.



pic.twitter.com/ycLwLqhlab — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2024

SEE IT: Residents Shocked as Trump Campaigns in the Bronx, Gaining Support. WATCH pic.twitter.com/jFhfOVYijc — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 23, 2024

On the stage, Rappers “Sheff G” and “Sleepy Hallow” (both convicted felons who served their time for their crimes) stood up before the crowd to endorse Trump:

WATCH: Rappers 'Sheff G' and 'Sleepy Hallow' endorse Trump at Bronx rally pic.twitter.com/WbRZrSdH4v — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 24, 2024

And quite movingly, Trump got not only an endorsement but an apology from Rubén Díaz Sr, a long-time Democrat New York politician:

Rubén Díaz Sr, a Democrat from New York City, endorses President Trump in the Bronx.

Huge diverse rally for Trump.



pic.twitter.com/xOKCz2sH0P — Wise Philosophy (@Wise1Philosophy) May 24, 2024

The Daily Mail ran an entire article about why non-whites are flocking to the Trump banner in the Bronx.

Trump’s huge Bronx rally is showing minorities that it’s no longer toxic to support Trump. He’s a winner, and everyone likes a winner. So, while I sincerely doubt that he’ll win in the Bronx (too many Democrats for him to overcome that bias), Trump’s momentum is unmistakable,

No wonder, then, that Kathy Hochul is running scared. She’s so scared that she committed a true gaffe—that is, as Michael Kinsley once explained, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth—some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say.” More than that, she committed a Hillary Clinton gaffe. As you recall, Hillary called everyone who didn’t support her a “deplorable.”

In Hochul’s world, those Americans who support Donald Trump are “clowns.” Hochul’s moment of truth came when she appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper. Tapper noted that Trump was working to attract minorities, a loyal Democrat voting bloc. Given that the election is a “politics of margins,” he asked, “What more do Democrats need to do to solidify and mobilize their base?” Hochul’s answer was heartfelt and ugly:

Gov. Kathy Hochul just called New Yorkers who support President Trump "clowns."

Shame on Hochul.



pic.twitter.com/7OZEDKfjyC — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 23, 2024

Well, I’ll tell you, what won’t make a difference at all, Jake, and that is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx.

Add this contempt to the fact that Hochul believes the minority kids in the Bronx are so stupid that they don’t even know what a computer is, and you can really see that Democrats loath the American people, no matter their color. For Democrats, they are widgets to be manipulated to gain votes. That’s all. And when those widgets rebel, they are deplorable clowns who must be destroyed.

Image: X screen grab.