Good vs. evil? ‘Fake news!’ say leftists

Those in the mainstream media are “willing whores” for the Biden administration—and other leftists/progressives/Marxists. They dutifully cover for the doddering old American Pharaoh. They are utterly shameless when it comes to deciding which stories they will cover and which they will hide, and how they will cover or hide them.

They are eager to find out who Trump’s pick for vice-president is going to be, so they can start savaging him or her with all due haste. Which gives me an idea: perhaps Trump could stun them—and maybe even win the election—were he to pick a transgender for his running mate. One with “they” as a preferred pronoun. (In that case, if someone asks, “how are they doing?” it could refer to either the president and vice-president together as a ticket or just to the vice-president theyself!)

Incredibly, the Biden administration expressed “Official Condolences” to Iran upon the recent death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, a.k.a. “The Butcher of Tehran.” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated, “The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.” He added, “We regret any loss of life. We don’t want to see anyone die in a helicopter crash.” (Except for maybe Trump and his supporters.) Raisi was responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. One wonders if, had the Biden administration been in power during previous eras, it would have offered “official condolences” to Germany after Hitler’s death, or to Cambodia after the demise of Pol Pot. Sure, he was a ruthless dictator who killed a million and a half or so of his nation’s residents, or about 25% of its population, but his death was tragic nonetheless, no?

Meanwhile, in New York, the U.N.—a.k.a. that “wretched hive of scum and villainy”—observed a moment of silence for the departed Iranian mass murderer. Which it didn’t do after more than 1,200 innocent Israelis were raped, tortured, and slaughtered on October 7th. Well, at least they didn’t die in a helicopter crash. A moment of silence? In the U.N.? If one member of that organization had texted “thoughts and prayers” or “sorry for your loss” to the remaining Iranian regime it would have been too much. That said, it is the U.N. we’re talking about, the same body that recently appointed Iran to chair a 2-day meeting on human rights.

If the mainstream media reported, probably gleefully, that “God is dead,” some in the “august body” would probably mutter, “meh,” and no moment of silence would be held. Indeed, there might be mild rejoicing. If, however, the report was, “Satan is dead,” a few tears might be shed during the long moment of silence.

If America is to become truly great again, Americans need to make the mainstream media irrelevant, boot Biden out of office, defund the U.N….and send it, too, packing.

Perhaps to Iran.

