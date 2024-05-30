Good day for vouchers

On one hand, a lot of Republicans lost. On the other hand, they were replaced in the runoffs by other Republicans supporting vouchers. The net result is that the next state House will be more supportive of vouchers, a huge victory for Governor Abbott who spearheaded the whole project.

A wave of Republican incumbents were swept out of the Texas House in Tuesday’s primary runoffs, including a handful who opposed school vouchers last fall, handing Gov. Greg Abbott a tentative majority in the lower chamber on his signature issue. With most ballots counted across the state, six of the eight GOP House members who were forced into overtime appeared to lose their runoffs, continuing a surge of anti-establishment energy that had already led to the ouster of nine House Republicans in the March primary. The runoffs brought mixed results for Texas’ hard right: the House gained a pro-voucher majority — for now — and the 15 GOP incumbents ousted by insurgent challengers across both rounds of the primary amounted to a record. But House Speaker Dade Phelan, the top target of the party's rightmost faction, survived his runoff, setting the stage for a period of major turbulence and uncertainty for the lower chamber as it shifts even further right. As the runoff results took shape, Abbott declared that the House ‘now has enough votes to pass school choice,’ the term used by voucher supporters to describe measures that provide taxpayer funds for private school tuition.

Politically, it was a huge victory for Governor Abbott who made “vouchers” his objective and worked for it. It was a huge defeat for GOP representatives who did not understand that they were out of touch with voters on this issue.

It is true that House Speaker Dade Phelan survived by a bit. My guess is that he won’t be Speaker after the new House is sworn in next January.

As a voucher supporter, I am happy with the outcome and extremely impressed with the campaign that the governor planned and executed.

