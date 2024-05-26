Forget the peace activism stuff. The Democrats are America’s real War Party.

When Mark Chapman murdered John Lennon, Yoko Ono became a single mother. While she may not have been a good singer, Ono has proven to be a good mother, for she raised a child who is sensible. Nowadays, that’s a rare quality, especially for someone from entertainment royalty. And in his sensible way, John and Yoko’s child, Seán Ono Lennon, asked a good question: “When did Dems transition to becoming the War Party?” The answer is that they never were the Peace Party. They’ve always been either the War Party or the “anything for power” party.

Here’s Lennon’s tweet:

When did Dems transition to becoming the War Party? — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 25, 2024

My response was that the Democrats have never been interested in peace, justice, or national security. Their goal is power:

It was never about peace, justice, or national security. It was always about what Democrats needed to do to acquire political power. — Andrea Widburg (@Bookwormroom) May 25, 2024

When I wrote that, I was thinking of the so-called “peace” movement that Democrats summoned in response to the Iraq War. The goal was to get Bush out of the White House. Once Bush was gone, the peace movement instantly vanished.

And yes, I know that Obama pulled incontinently out of Iraq, creating a disastrous power vacuum that Iran filled. However, Obama was content to remain in Afghanistan for the duration of his presidency. That was when the same people who flooded the streets during Trump’s presidency stayed home.

However, Ryan James Girdusky had a more interesting response than mine:

Technically they always were the war party:



Wilson got us into WWI

FDR was POTUS for WWII

Truman started Korea

JFK/Johnson started Vietnam



They became anti war because of Bush but the minute Obama continued most of his policies, they dropped the charade. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 25, 2024

That’s exactly right. Not only are Democrats not the Peace Party, but they are also the War party. In fact, in his answer, Girdusky left out a few other warmongering presidents.

Obama liked droning and bombing places, everywhere from Libya to Pakistan. Meanwhile, on Biden’s watch, his weakness has meant that we’re funding the Ukraine War and keeping Hamas alive, which is extending the Israel-Hamas War. While American troops aren’t fighting either of these wars, we’re an important part of both, and we’re creeping ever closer to putting our own boots on the ground.

Girdusky also forgot that the Democrats’ war-like propensities pre-date the 20th century. It was the Democrats who started the Civil War. And here’s a fascinating chart to tell you just how damaging that Democrat war was:



As you can see, the biggest dip in American longevity wasn’t World War I or World War II; it was the Civil War. At the war’s beginning, Americans, on average, lived 39 years. By war’s end, that had dropped to 35 years—a 10.25% drop in life expectancy in just five years.

If you really believe in peace, you’ll vote for Donald Trump, on whose watch no wars started. He truly embodied Teddy Roosevelt’s dictum of peace through strength. The world was a safer place for Americans and for everyone else when Trump was in office. No wonder the Democrats hate him...

Image: The Battle of Fort Sumter by Currier and Ives. Public domain.