Even as leftists relentlessly push ‘trans,’ hard evidence shows how suicidally dangerous it is

America’s cultural controllers, the ones in political circles, the news media, entertainment, and Hollywood, are relentless in their insistence that so-called “transgenderism” is real and that the way to improve so-called “transgender” people’s lives is to give them hormones that are opposed to their biological sex and to engage in mutilating slice-and-dice surgery. However, as more data arrive, it’s clear that the whole “transgender” push is a Big Lie—and the problem with a Big Lie is that, eventually, usually long after lots of damage is already done, the truth starts to leak out.

Disney, of course, is one of the leaders in the LGBTQ+ grooming vanguard, but it’s not just Disney. NBC is now promoting a nature show that is also an exercise in LGBTQ+ grooming.

If you’re like me, you remember watching the wonderful “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” a nature documentary that ran from 1963-1988 and was rebooted from 2002-2011.

I was a toddler when it started, but probably watched it regularly through about 1975. Those were the Marlin Perkins years when he’d recount with breathless enthusiasm the wild and wonderful things animals would do.

We’d see their hunts but not their kills or, at least, the kills would be shown from a carefully bloodless distance. We also got to see their mating rituals but never saw the animals actually having sex. We’d learn about their migrations and their habitat building. It was real information but very family-friendly.

In the nature shows of that more innocent era (a time when Disney was also in the nature show biz), the most risqué it ever got was seeing animals getting drunk on ripened marula fruits, as in this famous footage:

Those days are gone, though. NBC is about to debut a show dedicated to alleged “trans” and gay animals (and no, this is not the Babylon Bee):

It's not wild kingdom, it’s fabulous kingdom. Every species does it, so why shouldn’t we?

Of course, that opens the way to all sorts of fascinating animal behaviors that we should also engage in, I guess. Animals rape each other (dolphins are famous for this); eat their babies (one of my hamsters did that); and routinely engage in cannibalism (a small alligator mysteriously disappeared overnight from my neighborhood pond when a bigger alligator moved in).

Most of us like to think that we’re better than animals. Leftists, though, don’t. Since they don’t believe that we’re created in God’s image, they don’t see us as being any better than all the other animals, despite the evidence of 10,000 years of human civilization to prove otherwise. The new NBC show is another brick in the transgender wall that the Democrats are building around American society.

The primary brick, though, is the Big Lie that, once you’ve brainwashed children into rejecting their biological reality, you can take those now-miserable lumps of humanity and make them happy by turning their bodies into a weird simulacrum of the opposite sex. Give girls fake penises and boys fake vaginas (never mind that they’ll have pain, infections, infertility, and lack of sexual ability), and pump them full of hormones that create cancer and heart disease, and they’ll be happy, happy, happy.

Indeed, heartbroken parents have been told that, if they don’t do this “affirmation,” their children will commit suicide. Except, as with everything else “trans,” the suicide threat is a lie and a very evil one at that.

A study out of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston shows that the thing most likely to lead to suicide is...so-called “gender affirming” care. The study looked at 56 U.S.-based healthcare organizations and over 90 million patients. It revealed that “Individuals who underwent gender-affirming surgery had a 12.12-fold higher suicide attempt risk than those who did not (3.47% vs. 0.29%, RR 95% CI 9.20-15.96, p < 0.0001).”

That is a staggering risk increase. It should cause every single “gender-affirming” care program to stop immediately. However, showing just how corrupt our medical system has become, rather than advocating for the immediate cessation of so-called “gender-affirming” surgery, all that the study’s authors did was call for more “comprehensive post-procedure psychiatric support.” That’s a band-aid over a gaping wound of mental illness and Mengele-level medical malpractice.

Our society has been experiencing a relentless Big Lie that crept into the fringes beginning in the 1970s and that has now become central to every one of our societal institutions. We now have comprehensive evidence (90 million patients and a 1,200% increased suicide risk in those among them who had “gender-affirming” care) that we’re irremediably damaging an entire generation of young people.

Given the Biden administration’s obsession with so-called transgenderism, that’s another reason to vote for Trump in November. I don’t care if you hate everything about him. If you don’t vote affirmatively for Trump, you’ve passively voted for more Biden and more transgender madness.

