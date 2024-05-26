El Salvador's President Bukele smacks down one of the U.S.'s biggest congressional jackasses

There are a lot of self-important jackasses in Congess on both sides of the aisle, but very few reach the heights of Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

McGovern seems to think he has a license to micromanage Latin America. He's steeped in liberation theology, and thus always sympathetic to the leftwing terrorist side of conflicts. His name turned up as a trusted pal in a captured FARC computer. He was among the loudest voices denying Colombia a free trade pact for five years on false claims of state violence against unions. Every elected leftist regime was to be defended, such as that of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, while every country that challenged the leftist status quo or else elected a conservative was a death squad regime.

Which is what make President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador shutdown of McGovern for lying about an airport mural in San Salvador so satisfying.

You're “deeply disturbed” because we moved a painting a couple of meters to a nicer place in OUR AIRPORT?



We are a sovereign nation, and we will display our artwork wherever we see fit.



You are overstepping your bounds.



Shouldn't you be looking after your own people in MA? https://t.co/NyELqGM3sv — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 27, 2024

McGovern being McGovern, he was trying to claim that El Salvador was getting rid of a mural he liked at the airport. Turns out they were just moving it to a better place. That didn't stop McGovern from spreading lies, so he did, but this time, he got called out as a meddler, a boob, a liar and a busybody.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving jackass. President Bukele may actually be too young to remember what kind of a jerk McGovern was in his long-ago throughout Latin America. But his instincts about this bounder are exactly right. He's done his region a public service, actually.

Image: Twitter screen shot