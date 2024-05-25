Echoes of the Holocaust

In a startling development that has sent shockwaves through international relations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, announced that Germany would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant were issued.

Hebestreit’s exact words were, “Of course. Yes, we abide by the law,” as reported by the Jerusalem Post. This unprecedented move is seen by many as an affront to Israel’s sovereignty and a stark reminder of the painful history that haunts the Jewish people.

Germany’s willingness to arrest Netanyahu stems from its membership in the ICC, having signed the Rome Statute on December 10, 1998, and ratified it on December 11, 2000. This statement by Germany has significant implications for international relations and Israel’s ongoing struggle for security and recognition.

The Associated Press reported that the ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20 that he is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu.

The International Criminal Court was created in response to the Holocaust, Nazi Germany’s extermination of six million Jews. Germany has been a big donor to the ICC. The thought that the current German government would actually arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visited Germany seems unthinkable and its prospect has created a firestorm in social media in Germany.

The land of Israel, including the areas currently disputed, was given to the Jewish people by God and was internationally recognized through the United Nations. Israel’s borders were expanded through defensive wars against invasions, making such international interference unacceptable. Historically, there has never been a sovereign Palestinian state. The concept of Palestinian rights to the land is a recent political construct, and comparisons to giving New Mexico back to Mexico or Minnesota to Canada are absurd and ignore the legal and historical context.

The incendiary statement made by Scholz’s spokesman could escalate tensions and undermine Israel’s sovereignty and security. It might also embolden Palestinian leaders to push for further international recognition and support, potentially destabilizing the region further. Israel has already recalled its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland in response to similar recognitions of a Palestinian state. Such recognitions are seen as direct challenges to Israel’s authority and a disregard for the complexities of the conflict, especially the ongoing security concerns posed by groups like Hamas, designated terrorist organizations for decades by Europe and the United States.

Germany’s stance does not help; it’s outright sabotage. Just as Israel is about to vanquish terrorism forever from the nation, the West decides to prop up the nearly defeated enemy who invades Israel. This is a betrayal of the highest magnitude. Any arrest of Netanyahu in Germany would be reminiscent of the Holocaust, bringing back painful memories of when Jews were hunted and persecuted across Europe.

Given the German statement, there is a significant risk that Netanyahu could be arrested if he visits Germany, assuming an ICC warrant is issued. This would create a major diplomatic crisis and further strain relations between Israel and Germany. Both the U.S. and the UK have historically supported a negotiated solution. They may express concern over such unilateral actions but will likely continue to advocate for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine. The hope and prayer is that the United States will not cross the line and force a two-state solution because that would be crossing the red line that must not be passed.

The idea of arresting an Israeli prime minister is not only unprecedented but also a dangerous precedent in itself that could lead to increased tensions and conflict. It is reminiscent of the dark times in history when Jews were hunted and persecuted across Europe. This statement by Germany is a betrayal of the highest magnitude, undermining Israel’s efforts to combat terrorism and secure its borders.

The western world needs to stand up in united opposition against the absurd notion by the International Criminal Court of issuing a warrant to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

David Rubin is the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, and a noted author and speaker on Israeli politics and security. He is also the founder of the Shiloh Israel Children's Fund, dedicated to healing the trauma of children who have been victims of terrorist attacks.

Image: Yad Vashem