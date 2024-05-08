DEI, which stinks to the public, morphs into creative new acronyms

Some states have made laws to have universities get rid of their DEI offices.
Good luck with that, because now the infamous equity offices are morphing into other acronyms, same way ACORN used to change its names every time another scandal broke.
DEI, which is "diversity, equity, and inclusion" is a disastrous policy. but harbors a big, decadent, racism industrial complex, so Democrats, as they always do, are "rebranding" the concept instead of getting rid of, to intentionally mislead the public.
Start with Texas.
Not long after Texas passed SB 17, a law prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public colleges and universities, many institutions chose to rename their former DEI offices, using words like “belonging,” “community engagement” and “student development” in the new titles.
Thank goodness these high paid DEI people won't lose their jobs.
Most of the compliant media will go along because they don't mind misleading the public as long as the policies go into effect and Democrats win.
At least the leftists at these universities have a dictatorial president who will pay off student loans. We wouldn't want students or the colleges to be held accountable.
The DEI enthusiasts in Oklahoma had their own version of DEI mega-morph:
OU's division of DEI to change name to Division of Access and Opportunity
“Even though DEI positions will come to an end and staff members will take on new roles that support our community broadly, no one in those roles will lose their employment with the university because of the executive order.”
So,Oklahoma's university is not cutting jobs to save students money. Nope, they just changing titles. They will obviously still discriminate.
There's also Utah:
First university in Utah renames DEI office after lawmakers ban words. This is what it’s now called.
Under HB261, Utah colleges, universities and K-12 schools are prohibited from having an office that uses the terms “diversity, equity and inclusion” in the name.
The campus center will now be called the Office of Institutional Engagement and Effectiveness; some changes have been made to update its website to strike the prohibited words.
Changing the name in Utah from diversity, equity, and inclusion to Office of Institutional Engagement and Effectiveness will not help students at all. Kamala Harris would be proud of these worthless word salads.
Democrats have a habit of using words to mislead people as to what their goals are. They also just ignore laws they don't like.
When the Supreme Court told Harvard and other universities they couldn't discriminate against Asians based on test scores, they just stopped requiring test scores so they could still discriminate based on subjective things.
When the Supreme Court told Biden he didn't have the right to write off student loans to buy votes, he does it anyway and brags about it.
When the global temperature wouldn't cooperate with the dire predictions, the words were changed from "global warming" to "climate change." Then they could blame every climate event on humans and our use of natural resources.
Republicans are called anti-abortion instead of pro-life while Democrats are not called pro-abortion. They are said to be for reproductive choice.
The Biden administration regurgitates the lie that the border is closed and secure while they have intentionally opened it.
Democrats say they are for the poor and children yet they block poor and minority children from opportunities to go to better schools like rich kids can. They just keep throwing more money at government run schools even if they are failing the kids. Such as here:
The public schools in the state of New York doled out $29,284 per pupil in "current expenditures" in fiscal year 2022,
In the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress mathematics test, only 28% of the eighth graders in New York public schools scored proficient or better. Only 32% scored proficient or better in reading.
Democrats say they are the party of women and science yet they are forcing women and girls to compete and share space with men and boys. The education secretary wouldn't answer direct questions about the policy.
Biden gave a great speech on the holocaust and HAMAS. The problem is he still funds Iran which funds HAMAS and other terrorists, who like Hitler, want to wipe out Jews.
The Biden administration even negotiates a cease fire behind the back of Israel.
What makes it worse was that according to a report on the backstory, Israeli officials said the U.S. knew about the "deal" ahead of time, but didn't tell Israel.
And Biden is withholding weapons from Israel that Congress approved as he seeks to micromanage Israel. The media should stop pretending that Biden is a staunch supporter of Israel
.
Joe Biden has committed his umpteenth impeachable offense. According to reports, the Biden administration has halted multiple arms shipments to Israel. That decision comes amid a domestic political crisis for the president in which he is desperately seeking to appease Hamas-supporting Democrats who have taken to the streets.
Let's hope that the voters are smart enough to pay attention to what Biden does and not what he says and vote him out.