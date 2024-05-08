DEI, which stinks to the public, morphs into creative new acronyms

Some states have made laws to have universities get rid of their DEI offices.

Good luck with that, because now the infamous equity offices are morphing into other acronyms, same way ACORN used to change its names every time another scandal broke.

DEI, which is "diversity, equity, and inclusion" is a disastrous policy. but harbors a big, decadent, racism industrial complex, so Democrats, as they always do, are "rebranding" the concept instead of getting rid of, to intentionally mislead the public.

Start with Texas.

Not long after Texas passed SB 17, a law prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public colleges and universities, many institutions chose to rename their former DEI offices, using words like “belonging,” “community engagement” and “student development” in the new titles.

Thank goodness these high paid DEI people won't lose their jobs. Most of the compliant media will go along because they don't mind misleading the public as long as the policies go into effect and Democrats win. At least the leftists at these universities have a dictatorial president who will pay off student loans. We wouldn't want students or the colleges to be held accountable.

The DEI enthusiasts in Oklahoma had their own version of DEI mega-morph:

OU's division of DEI to change name to Division of Access and Opportunity “Even though DEI positions will come to an end and staff members will take on new roles that support our community broadly, no one in those roles will lose their employment with the university because of the executive order.”

So,Oklahoma's university is not cutting jobs to save students money. Nope, they just changing titles. They will obviously still discriminate.

There's also Utah:

First university in Utah renames DEI office after lawmakers ban words. This is what it’s now called. Under HB261, Utah colleges, universities and K-12 schools are prohibited from having an office that uses the terms “diversity, equity and inclusion” in the name. The campus center will now be called the Office of Institutional Engagement and Effectiveness; some changes have been made to update its website to strike the prohibited words. Changing the name in Utah from diversity, equity, and inclusion to Office of Institutional Engagement and Effectiveness will not help students at all. Kamala Harris would be proud of these worthless word salads.